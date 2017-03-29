Local Crime Watch: March 30

A sampling of police reports from March 22 March 29 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport City Manager’s Report, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Help Need to Locate Armed Robbery Suspect

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an armed robbery suspect. On March 24 at 4:10 a.m., Patrick Demetrious Cummings, 44, walked into the Walgreen’s at 3077 54th Ave. S. Cummings approached the clerk at the front register, produced a black handgun, and demanded all the cash from the register. After getting the cash, Cummings fled the store. Cummings was identified as the suspect during the investigation and currently has probable cause for his arrest for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Cummings is described as 5’ 8” in height and weighing 150 pounds. He has a short afro and a beard.

If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Cummings, please call the St.

Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword

“SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)

Gulfport

Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of 16th Avenue S. after a resident backed his truck out of his driveway, across the alley, and struck his neighbor’s truck, forcing it into her garage door, damaging a boat and trailer inside. The driver said his small dog got under his brake pedal. He was issued citations for improper backing, expired registration and no proof of insurance.

A resident in the 6200 block of 11th Avenue S. reported that his 4-year-old daughter was pinched by her mother, causing bruises because she would not sit still. An officer investigated the case and determined the allegations were unfounded.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard after a caller reported that several dogs charged out of a residence when she stopped to clean up after her dog, and a pit bull-type dog attacked her leashed dog. The woman’s dog was not injured and the owner of the other dog was cited for dog at large.

Christopher Oliver was arrested for burglary after a resident in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue S. reported that several items had been stolen from her home. Video footage showed Oliver taking at least one of the items.

Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute in the Save a Lot parking lot on March 19. The female involved repeatedly gave officers a false name. She was eventually identified as Jennifer Jansen and arrested for providing a false name to law enforcement. Drug paraphernalia was discovered in her possession during her arrest.

Officers were dispatched to a car crash at the intersection of 27th Avenue S. and 44th Street on March 20 after a black BMW struck a parked truck and the driver fled the area on foot. Officers contacted the owner of the BMW who advised his son was the primary operator of the vehicle. The owner’s son provided an address for Angelo Adkins who borrowed the car. Officers found Angelo Adkins at his residence and arrested him on a felony warrant. The witness positively identified Adkins as the driver of the BMW. He was taken to jail on multiple charges.

Sometime in the last month a 4hp Yamaha motor was stolen from the back of a boat at the Boca Ciega Yacht Club.

Theft-Petit

3/22, 12:21 p.m., 5300 Block of 27th Ave S

3/23, 6 p.m., 5500 Block of 28th Ave S

3/24, 9 p.m., 5200 Block of 17th Ave S

3/24, 3:55 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Grand

3/25, 2 p.m., 2600 Block of 52nd St S

3/27, 9 p.m., 3200 Block of 58th St S

Battery

3/25, 11:45: p.m., 4900 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Vandal/Crim Misch

3/22, 1:30 a.m., 5100 Block of Preston Ave S

3/22, 9 a.m., 1100 Block of 54th St S

Theft-Shoplifting

3/22, 3:18 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

3/26, 12 a.m., 4900 Block of 17th Ave S

Trespass

3/28, 5:45 p.m., 1400 Block of 61st St S

South Pasadena

Vandal/Crim Misch

3/24, 7:56 p.m., 1300 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

3/26, 1:25 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Petit

3/22, 12 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/23, 3 p.m., 600 Block of 73rd Ave

3/24, 11:53 a.m., 5800 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/24, 4 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

3/22, 5:30 p.m., 6500 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/26, 3 p.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Blvd

Battery

3/25, 8:14 p.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Vehicle

3/25, 12:34 p.m., 3800 Block of Belle Vista Dr E

3/25, 5 p.m., 500 Block of Gulf Way

3/26, 3 p.m., 4900 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/26, 8:24 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/26, 10:30 p.m., 400 Block of 87th Ave

3/27, 10 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Blvd

Trespass

3/23, 9 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

3/24, 9:56 a.m., 8600 Block of Boca Ciega Dr

3/22, 9 p.m., 7200 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/27, 5 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Blvd