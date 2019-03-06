Local Crime Watch: March 7

Charges Filed in Fatal Crash on 38th Avenue North

According to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, a total of 10 misdemeanor and two felony charges have been filed against the driver who caused a chain reaction accident on 38th Avenue North near 49th Street North on January 27, 2019. David Yancy, the driver of an Express Taxi, was arrested and is being extradited from Ocala to Pinellas County. Yancy faces Vehicular Homicide and DUI Manslaughter charges, in addition to three DUI Crash with Injury charges and seven DUI Crash with Property Damage charges.

On Sunday, January 27, David Yancey, 48, was driving a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Express Taxi with a passenger, Heather Scozzaro, 40, when it rear ended a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John McVey, 68, that was stopped at 38th Avenue North.

This impact caused a chain reaction and four additional vehicles stopped at the red light were also hit.

Three crash victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals, while Yancey and Scozzaro sustained serious injuries and were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Scozzaro later died of her injuries. According to police, Yancey and Scozzaro were not wearing seatbelts and authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

A sampling of police reports from February 21 through March 1 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into her unlocked vehicle overnight but nothing was taken from the car.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that someone got into two unlocked vehicles overnight. The suspects took change, paperwork for the vehicles and a case of root beer. There may have also been keys to one of the vehicles left in the car.

2/21 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 700 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that someone got into his unlocked vehicle and stole charging cables and the keys to his car and house.

2/21 – Domestic-related battery in the 1000 block of Gray Street South. Officers responded regarding a complaint that a parent was struck in the face by her teenage son. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

2/22 – Failure to return rented property in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard.

Management reported that a person rented $7,000 worth of home goods and then stopped making payments.

2/22 – Traffic arrest in the 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Janovich stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Thomas Sullivan, did not have a valid license and was also on probation with a stipulation that he not drive. Sullivan was arrested for driving while his license was suspended and violation of probation.

2/22 – Credit card theft/fraud in the 5100 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported a credit card stolen out of the mailbox and fraudulently used at a nearby location. It was learned that the credit card was possibly stolen from the mailbox sometime on February 15 and then used at a Publix ATM in St. Petersburg at 1:44 a.m. on February 16.

2/22 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5400 block 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into his unlocked vehicle. A debit card and driver’s license were taken from the center console. The debit card was used later that day at a local convenient store.

2/23 – Stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Upton Street South. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen and he found it down the street where it had hit a mailbox. There is a video from a nearby residence and it appears that it was taken at approximately 3 a.m., driven down the street and abandoned after striking the mailbox.

2/23 – Theft in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that his wallet was stolen and the debit card in it was used to order pizza.

2/24 – Criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Gray Street South. While investigating an unrelated call, an officer was advised that a Gulfport Neighborhood Watch sign was removed from the ground. During the removal process, it was damaged and the responding officers were able to determine that Joshua Schamaun was responsible. Schamaun was eligible for the Adult Pre Arrest Diversion program (APAD) so he was given a referral. When he reported to the APAD office, he refused to admit guilt and therefore he was no longer eligible.

2/25 – Narcotics in the 5400 block of Essex Avenue South. Chief Vincent observed a plumber’s van illegally parked between two “no parking” signs. Seeing that there was a driver behind the wheel, Chief Vincent pulled up alongside intending to ask him to move. When he looked over, he could see the driver lighting and using what was later determined to be marijuana. Since all of the substance had been burned and the driver had no criminal history, he was not charged. He was, however, issued a parking citation. The owner of the plumbing company was notified.

2/25 – Fraud in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A business owner reported that someone opened a Verizon Wireless account using the business information. A phone and multiple lines were purchased.

2/25 – Stolen vehicle/recovered stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of 19th Avenue South.

OnStar was able to locate a vehicle stolen from Gulfport. It was parked in a backyard in St Petersburg. Several items were found inside that are not believed to belong to the victim.

2/26 – Theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Employees reported that a customer left the bar the night before without paying his tab. He claimed to have money in his car but returned and said his girlfriend would pay for him. He left his ID behind but no one ever returned to pay the bill.

2/21 to 2/26 – Marine Unit – Water patrol officers logged approximately 10 hours. Sergeant Burkhart took a Citizens’ Academy participant on a ride along. Marine unit officers had contact with 10 boaters, stopped three vessels and assisted with the removal of a sailboat that drifted into the mooring field.

2/21 to 2/26 – School Resource Officers — Officer Mills conducted investigations regarding drug paraphernalia to be destroyed, recording another student in a private setting without permission and two school fights. Another school fight was broken up, but the students were not charged because they listened to police commands to stop fighting. Officer Embry assisted St. Petersburg Police Department officers in locating an armed burglary suspect. He investigated a battery case regarding two females. Charges will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office regarding that case. Officer Embry escorted a student off campus for trespassing. Officer Sigsbee provided counseling to two students who were having an ongoing conflict in school. The students agreed that they were not going to get along and they would attempt to avoid each other during school. He met with the teachers in the school in reference to sending birthday cards to a World War II veteran who was turning 100. Several teachers participated and turned the cards into a lesson for the students.

South Pasadena

St. Pete Beach

