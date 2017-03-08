Local Crime Watch: March 9

A sampling of police calls and criminal activity from March 1 to March 8 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport City Manager’s Report

Gulfport

A resident in the 1500 block of 53rd Street reported that two packages containing approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise were purchased using her credit card number, and delivered to her residence. The victim never made the purchases and has disputed the charge with her credit card company.

A City Council candidate reported that someone defaced one of his political signs with a marker.

A woman flagged down an officer in the 2300 block of 54th Street and reported that she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend who then chased her in her vehicle. The suspect was no longer in pursuit, and police escorted her back home to St. Petersburg where an officer with the SPPD met her to take a report.

Officers were alerted to two suspicious males walking by a residence looking for one of the men’s girlfriend on February 28. The caller also stated that one had a warrant. Officer Marshall made contact with the men in front of Regions Bank and a man later identified as Jimbo Barrett lied about his identity to avoid being arrested for a warrant he believed he had. He did not have a warrant but was arrested for providing a false name to law enforcement.

A resident in the 5100 block of 8th Avenue reported that she hired a man to paint the inside of her business, and he stole her business checks and cashed them for almost $4,000. The suspect is known and Officer Smith is following up with the case.

A resident in the 5100 Block of 14th Avenue reported that he saw several juveniles exiting a vacant house. Officers located the five suspects, and several admitted to being in the house where they were smoking marijuana. Four juveniles and 1 adult identified as Selena Mendez were arrested.

Officers responded to a house fire in the 5100 block of 23rd Avenue on March 1, and were advised by a fire department supervisor that a room in the house appeared to have been burned with some type of accelerant. The house was said to be vacant, but it appeared that someone may have been staying there. The state fire marshal is investigating.

Burglary-Vehicle

3/4, 1:30 a.m., 5700 Block of 30th Ave S

3/7, 4 p.m., 5500 Block of 28th Ave S

3/7, 9 p.m., 5000 Block of Newton Ave S

Battery-Sexual

3/3, 10 p.m., address unavailable

Theft-Petit

3/2, 1:50 p.m., 2500 Block of York St S

3/4, 12:30 a.m., 5100 Block of 16th Ave S

Missing Person

3/4, 5 p.m., 1400 Block of 59th St S

South Pasadena

Theft-Petit

3/3, 8 a.m., 6700 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

3/3, 9:30 a.m., 900 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Vandal/Crim Misch

3/1, 9:21 p.m., 6400 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Burglary-Vehicle

3/1, 11 p.m., 7000 Block of S Shore Dr S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Grand

3/1, 7:30 p.m., 300 Block of 78th Ave

3/1, 10:30 p.m., 9500 Block of Blind Pass Rd

3/3, 12:01 a.m., 3400 Block of E De Bazan Ave

3/6, 8 p.m., 600 Block of 73rd Ave

Theft-Petit

3/1, 11:30 p.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Blvd

3/2,10 a.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

3/1, 3:37 a.m., 3500 Block of El Centro St

Vandal/Crim Misch

3/1, 7 a.m., 3100 Block of W De Bazan Ave

Burglary-Vehicle

3/1, 8 a.m., 7000 Block of Sunset Way