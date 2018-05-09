Local Crime Watch: May 10

A sampling of police reports from April 26 through May 5 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

4/26 – Criminal mischief in the 1700 block of 55th Street South. A resident reported that someone slit the tires on her car sometime overnight.

4/26 – Ambulance call in the 5200 block of 13th Avenue South. Officers responded for a female who had accidentally injected herself with a Narcan pen. Sunstar transported the female to the hospital where she was treated.

4/27 — Disorderly conduct in the 5500 Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to a call regarding a man sleeping on the steps at the Casino. While the officers were talking with Michael Watkins, he said he has slept under the Casino on a regular basis when he could not get to whichever boat he was staying on at the time. Officer Dillard was in the process of issuing a trespass warning when Watkins suddenly became upset and began yelling obscenities and refused to sit down. Officer Priest arrested Watkins for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and was issued a trespass warning.

4/27 — Hit and run crash at the intersection of 49th Street South and 28th Avenue South. A female attempted to pass a vehicle stopped for a mail truck. As she was going between them, she clipped the other car but left the area without stopping. The driver of the car she hit followed her and called the police. The female eventually stopped in an alleyway. She was cited for leaving scene of crash without injuries and violation of learner’s license.

4/27 — Possession of marijuana in the 1400 block of York Street South. A vehicle pulling a boat on a trailer was stopped because the boat trailer did not have taillights. When Officer Smith made contact with the driver and passenger, he smelled marijuana. Officer Smith explained that smelling marijuana gave him probable cause to search their vehicle. The passenger produced a glass jar that contained what was believed to be marijuana. Officer Smith then searched the vehicle and found a small baggie of a substance believed to be marijuana. The passenger admitted that both the jar and baggie belonged to him. He was not eligible for APAD and therefore was given a notice to appear for possession of marijuana.

4/28 – Theft in the 700 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight, $800 in cash and a watch were stolen from her purse inside her home. She was unsure if the items were stolen while she was at a wine tasting in South Pasadena or at her home.

4/28 – Theft in the 5600 Shore Boulevard. A resident reported that his bicycle that was chained to a tree was stolen.

4/29 — Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that his girlfriend got mad at him and keyed his truck. The girlfriend admitted to damaging the truck, but the victim did not want to prosecute.

4/29 – Trespass at the Gulfport Casino. Daniel O’Neill was observed sitting on the front steps of the Casino after being trespassed from the building and warned several times. He was arrested for trespassing.

4/29 – Runaway in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. A person reported that he saw his 17-year-old niece with an older man in Gulfport. The investigating officer determined that the juvenile stays with her aunt, however, she ran away a few months ago. The aunt waited to report her as a runaway because she said her niece runs away often and usually comes home after a couple of weeks. The man she was with was identified and interviewed. The juvenile was entered as a runaway.

5/1 – Truants in the area of the Gulfport trail spur of the Pinellas County Trail. School Resource Officer (SRO) Embry asked patrol units to monitor the trail. He apparently received a report about students leaving school and hanging out on the trail. Officer Ross located three students where the Gulfport trail spur meets the Pinellas trail. He obtained information on two of the students who are registered at Boca Ciega High School while the other subject refused to talk and walked away. Officer Ross provided the information to SRO Embry so that he may follow up with the students.

5/1 — Fire call in the 5500 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officers assisted the Gulfport Fire Department at a residential fire by directing traffic around the area. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt. Unfortunately, the fire claimed the house, car and family pet. The Gulfport Police Department is working with local community groups to coordinate relief efforts.

5/1 — Assist citizen in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue South. Officers responded to a resident having issues with his elderly mother inviting random people into his home. The caller found several people inside his home drinking. The caller was given a list of services available to assist him and his mother.

5/1 — Injunction violation in the 800 block of 59th Street South. Officers responded regarding an injunction violation for stalking. It was discovered that the violator had been living two doors down for several years. The charges were forwarded to the state attorney’s office for a determination of prosecution.

5/2 — Civil matter in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Officers responded to a disturbance call that was later determined to be a civil issue. A landlord had filed for an eviction for a one of their tenants. The landlord was waiting for the sheriff’s office to serve that tenant with the notice. One of the other tenants confronted the soon to be evicted tenant and a verbal altercation occurred. The landlord was able to calm the situation before police arrived.

4/26 to 5/2: The marine unit was on the water for approximately eight hours during this week. Sergeant Woodman took an accreditation assessor on a tour of Gulfport waterways. Officer Ross conducted four vessel stops, eight boater contacts and worked on resolving an issue with a vessel taking on water in Boca Ciega Bay.

Burglary — residence

5/4, midnight, 5200 block of 28th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/27, 7:25 p.m., 4600 block of Tifton Drive S

5/3, 6 p.m., 5200 block of 20th Avenue S

Theft – grand

4/27, 3 p.m., 700 block of 60th Street S

4/27, 4:30 p.m., 5600 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/30, 8 a.m., 3000 block of Clinton Street S

5/1, noon, 4900 block of 31st Avenue S

5/2, 6 a.m., 1800 block of 50th Street S

Trespassing

4/28, 2 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

5/1, 2:01 p.m., 5700 block of Shore Boulevard

5/5, 7:50 a.m., 5100 block of Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/26, midnight, 2800 block of Dupont Street S

4/28, 3 a.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

5/2, 7 p.m., 1400 block of 53rd Street S

5/5, 6:40 a.m., 29th Avenue S and 50th Street S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

4/28, 3:22 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

4/28, 6 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/28, 7 p.m., 7000 block of Hibiscus Avenue S

5/1, 4:40 p.m., Gulfport Boulevard S and Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

5/1, 2:53 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/2, 2:50 a.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

Battery – aggravated

5/2, 11:09 p.m., 200 block of 41st Avenue

Burglary – business

5/2, 10 p.m., 100 block of 11th Avenue

Shoplifting

5/2, 9:28 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

4/28, 4:25 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/28, 6:55 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/5, 1 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Trespassing

4/29, 2:59 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/4, 3:39 p.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/26, 11:49 p.m., 100 block of 8th Avenue