Local Crime Watch: May 11

A sampling of police reports from April 28, 2017 through May 3, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Gulfport

4/28 – Gulfport Police assisted Pinellas County Schools Police in the 5100 Block of 11th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate the report of a large group of juveniles fighting. It was determined that the fight started at Hamilton Disston School and continued into the neighborhood. All involved parties were turned over to the school district police for further investigation.

4/29 – During Operation Medicine Cabinet at the Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Avenue South, Officer Priest collected 12.2 pounds of medication in the countywide event.

4/29 – Battery in the 1300 Block of Gray Street South — A resident had an altercation with their handyman over lawn work. Both the resident and handyman admitted to striking each other; however neither one of them wanted to prosecute.

4/29 – Battery in the 5400 Block of Essex Avenue South — Officers were dispatched to a fight involving a large group of people fighting the street. It was determined that four people were involved; however two left before the officers arrived. The remaining two people explained that two men approached them and an argument ensued. The argument turned physical although the two individuals remaining on scene had minor scratches and did not want to pursue charges.

4/30 – Stolen vehicle in the 2300 Block of 56th Street South — Sometime overnight, a visitor left his car keys on a table outside of a residence and his vehicle was stolen. Later in the afternoon, an officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call where a vehicle was apparently abandoned on the property at Southwest Pinellas Storage. The stolen vehicle was recovered.

4/30 – Gunshots were heard in the 57th Street South and 17 Avenue South — Multiple calls were received that gunshots were heard in the area. As officers started circulating the area, several more residents described the same four to six gunshots. Eventually, it was narrowed down to having come from the northeast area of this intersection; however, officers found no evidence that anything or anyone had actually been shot.

4/30 – Grand theft in the 5400 Block of 29th Avenue South — Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated person sleeping in the front yard at a private residence. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Luke Howell who was unable to explain why he was in the area. During the interview process, officers heard a phone beeping in Howell’s pocket. When officers looked at the phone, they observed it in find-me mode. Officers made contact with the phone owner who advised her phone had been stolen earlier in the evening. Howell was arrested for grand theft and the phone was returned to the owner.

4/30 – Criminal mischief in the 1300 block of 49th Street South — Officers responded to a complaint that a juvenile was throwing rocks at parked vehicles. Contact was made with the juvenile suspect and a witness. It was determined that the juvenile damaged one of the vehicles. He was arrested for criminal mischief.

5/2 – Marijuana possession in the 1000 Block of 52nd Street South — A resident saw a group of people possibly looking in cars so he called the police. It was determined that the juveniles were at the residence of one of their friends and that they were smoking marijuana.

5/2 – Theft at McDonald’s, 5111 Gulfport Boulevard South – A customer left her bicycle leaning against the building while she went inside to eat. When she came back out the bicycle was gone. She did not have the serial number of the bicycle with her and there were no witnesses.

5/2 – Fraud in the 2500 Block of 53rd Street South — A man came to the police station with a letter from Duke Energy stating that an account had been opened in his name at a residence in Gulfport. The man stated that he did not authorize the account and did not know who it was.

5/2 – Hit and run in the 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South — Two vehicles were involved in minor crash near McDonald’s but the at-fault vehicle fled from the scene and was followed for a short distance until the other driver lost sight of it. Officer Rossi and Officer Kellington eventually located the suspect vehicle in the Town Shores condominiums where the driver initially denied being involved before finally admitting involvement. Citations were issued.

5/2 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5500 Block of 14th Avenue South — A work truck was left unlocked with the windows rolled down. When the driver of the truck returned, his wallet and cell phone were no longer in the truck.

5/2 – Theft in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South — An unknown person located opened packages in a yard and returned them to the delivery address. The resident stated they were supposed to be delivered to her however she never actually received them. A watchband and cell phone case were taken.

5/2 – Narcotics in the 6300 block of Gulfport Boulevard South — A vehicle was observed with the driver side headlight out. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver initially stopped, then drove off again. The driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a telephone pole. Inside the vehicle, officers located several small bags of marijuana that was packaged for distribution, as well as a scale, $564.00 in small bills and several empty small bags. The driver was charged with fleeing and eluding, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The passenger was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Terry Williams and Jurnario Williams were both arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/2 – Trespass in the 1400 block of 61st Street South — A male who had previously trespassed at Stetson University campus returned again. Joshua Miller was arrested for trespassing on school grounds after a warning.

5/3 – Disturbance in the 1700 Block of 49th Street South — Officers were dispatched to students physically fighting on a school bus. The bus monitor prevented the incident from becoming physical. One of the students was picked up by a parent while the other two were taken home by officers due to parents not being able to respond. Further action will be handled by the school.

