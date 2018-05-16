Local Crime Watch: May 17

A sampling of police reports from May 3 through May 12 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

5/3 – Criminal mischief in the 1400 block of 53rd Street South. Sometime overnight someone knocked over four mailboxes.

5/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5200 block of 20th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone broke into his van and stole tools and a dash cam.

5/4 – Driving under the influence (DUI) countywide wolf pack effort. Four Gulfport officers participated, which resulted in two felony drug arrests and one DUI arrest.

5/5 – Warrant arrest in the 1500 block of 49th Street South. Officers were dispatched to investigate a “person down” call behind a business. Officers made contact with Craig Just, who appeared to be intoxicated and was lying on the ground. When Officer Marshall conducted a records check on Just, it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. Just was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/5 – Burglary to a residence in the 5200 block of 28th Avenue South. A resident called to report that someone stole a ladder and a lawnmower from a fenced-in yard.

5/5 – Criminal mischief in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person smashing the windows of a car. A vehicle parked on the street had both the front windshield and back window shattered as well as all of the lights on the vehicle. A vehicle fled from the scene, but not before a resident in the area witnessed the incident and was able to provide follow up information to the responding officers.

5/5 – Trespass after warning in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officers responded to the report of a man trespassing after he had received a written trespass warning. Eric Pager was trespassed from a business the day before and came back to the same location. When the officers arrived, Pager had already left the area but was located at another business in the area where he was also trespassed. Pager was arrested for trespass after warning and the other trespass was referred to the state attorney’s office for prosecution.

5/8 – Injunction violation in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Chadwick Skinner returned to a residence despite a stalking injunction and had an altercation with a resident. Skinner was located on Shore Boulevard and was arrested for violating the injunction.

5/8 – Warrant arrest for drug charges in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue South. Officers responded to a report that Shawn and Stacy Rodriguez were attempting to break into an apartment that they vacated. Shawn was gone when officers arrived but was later located with Stacy behind the beauty shop at 14th Avenue South and 49th Street South. He was arrested for outstanding warrants for drug charges.

5/8 – Theft at Gulfport Elementary. A teacher reported that she left her cell phone on a bookshelf in her classroom and when she returned 20 minutes later it was gone.

5/8 – Arrest on warrant at 18th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officers Ramos and Carter made contact with Roberta Bielasz. Bielasz had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/9 – Arrest on warrant in the 3100 block of Miriam Street South. Officer Kellington had contact with Darius Phillips who was wanted by the St. Petersburg Police Department for a domestic related battery charge. Phillips was arrested.

5/9 through 5/12 – The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately 10 hours. Seven boater contacts were made and one citation was issued for an inoperative anchor light.

Battery

5/11, 7:05 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/12, 3:25 a.m., 5800 block of 23rd Avenue S

Burglary — residence

5/12, 3 a.m., 2100 block of 56th Street S

Theft – grand

5/6, 9 a.m., 2900 block of 59th Street S

5/7, 2:55 p.m., 2000 block of 52nd Street S

Theft – petit

5/9, 10 a.m., 5500 block of 13th Avenue S

Shoplifting

5/5, 3:50 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

5/5, 7:50 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/5, 6:40 a.m., 29th Avenue S and 50th Street S

5/5, 8 p.m., 5200 block of 13th Avenue S

5/9, 5:53 p.m., 2500 block of 52nd Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

5/7, 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

5/7, 3 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

5/5, 8:20 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

5/10, 9:22 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/10, 9:23 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

5/12, 11:30 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Robbery – armed

5/5, 9 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Robbery – unarmed

5/8, 2:29 a.m., Gulf Boulevard and 71st Avenue

Shoplifting

5/10, 2:12 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

Theft – grand

5/6, 12:07 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

5/5, 1 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

5/5, 8:30 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

5/4, 3:39 p.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

5/9, 8 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/10, noon, three cases at 45th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

5/10, 1:25 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard