Local Crime Watch: May 18

A sampling of police reports from My 4 through May 16 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police.

Gulfport

5/04

Death investigation: 3000 block of 56th St. S. Officers responded to a death which appears to have been a suicide.

5/05

Crash/driving under the influence: 53rd St. S. and 26th Ave. S. Two vehicles collided at the intersection. The at-fault driver appeared to be impaired and due to the level of impairment, the investigating officer did not feel that it was safe to conduct field sobriety tasks. Zibigniew Rusniak was arrested for driving under the influence. Rusniak’s breath test results: .289/.289 which is more than three times the legal limit.

Recovered stolen vehicle: 2900 Block of 45th St. S. A resident reported that a person they did not recognize walked away from a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked the vehicle and it had been reported stolen out of St Petersburg.

5/06

Theft: 5400 block of 29th Ave. S. A resident having a yard sale reported that when she was not looking, someone swiped an item without paying for it.

Animal call: 4600 block of Tifton Ave. S. A visitor to the marina area reported that a local resident’s dog jumped up on her scratching her face and chipping her tooth. When the police made contact with the resident, his dog was different than the one the complainant described. She conceded that she must have been mistaken about the identity of the dog owner.

Burglary – residence: 5500 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A woman house sitting for her son reported that someone made entry to the residence and stole her son’s television. As the responding officers began their investigation, however, the complainant changed her mind about reporting the incident. An offense report was generated regardless to document the allegation.

Burglary – boat: 5500 block of Shore Blvd. S. A boater reported that someone made entry to her boat sometime last week and stole some of her jewelry.

5/07

Fraud: 3100 block of Beach Blvd. S. A business owner in the city reported that the business’s bank account was accessed without authorization and fraudulent purchases were made.

Battery: 2800 Block of 47th St. S. A resident reported his neighbor spit on him because he would not turn his music off. He did not wish to prosecute his neighbor so the incident was documented, but no arrest was made.

5/08

Stolen vehicle: 5600 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A resident reported that her unlocked vehicle was stolen some time overnight.

Theft: 2800 block of 53rd St. S. A resident had confirmation that a package she was expecting from the U.S. Postal Service had been delivered, but she never received it. The package was most likely stolen.

Stolen vehicle: 2300 block of 56th St. S. Sergeant Burkhart stopped a vehicle because it had a headlight out and did not have a license plate affixed to it. Sergeant Burkhart determined that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day – and was reported stolen to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was also wanted by Clearwater Police for burglary and grand theft. Sean Michael Fletcher was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/09/17

Recovered stolen vehicle: 5000 block of 10th Ave. S. A stolen vehicle was located in an alley. At the time it was located the owner was reporting it stolen with the St Petersburg Police Department.

Attempted burglary – vehicle: 5600 Block of Newton Ave. S. A resident called to report that her car alarm went off and when she went outside to check on it, she heard people running away. The resident indicated that if you attempt to enter her vehicle by pulling on the door handle the alarm will activate.

5/10

Stolen vehicle: 4900 block of 10th Ave. S. A vehicle that was left running and unattended was stolen from the area. Witnesses indicated that a white male with messy blond hair was the culprit. Fortunately, the vehicle was recovered by the St Petersburg Police Department later in the day.

Retail theft: 5015 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Family Dollar). An employee called to report that a black male exited the store with a basket full of items without paying for the items. He was last seen east bound toward 49th St S on foot.

Burglary-Vehicle

5/10, 2:25 a.m., 5600 Block of Newton Ave S

5/13, 7:15 p.m., 5900 Block of 9th Ave S

5/15, 8:30 p.m., 3000 Block of 53rd St S

Theft-Shoplifting

5/10, 9:35 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

5/12, 10:59 a.m., 4900 Block of 17th Ave S

Burglary-Residence

5/16, 10:50 p.m., 6300 Block of 10th Ave S

Stolen Vehicle

5/10, 6 a.m., 4900 Block of 10th Ave S

Weapon

5/12, 11 p.m., 22nd Ave S & 49th St S

Vandal/Crim Misch

5/15, 12:30 p.m., 5900 Block of Pelican Bay Plz

Battery

5/10, 6:19 p.m., 3000 Block of 49th St S

Theft-Petit

5/10, 9:20 a.m., 1300 Block of 51st St S

South Pasadena

Theft-Petit

5/11 8 a.m., 1800 Block of Shore Dr S

5/15, 2:22 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Battery-Sexual

5/16, 7 a.m., Address Unavailable

Alarm

5/13, 8:50 a.m., 700 Block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Vandal/Crim Misch

5/13, 3:40 p.m., 4400 Block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

5/11, 9:47 a.m., Pass-A-Grille Way & 19th Ave

Theft-Shoplifting

5/11, 9:39: a.m., 4600 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

5/14, 8 a.m., 9200 Block of Captiva Cir

Theft-Grand

5/10, 6 a.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

5/12, 5:30 p.m., 3800 Block of Gulf Blvd