Local Crime Watch: May 2

A sampling of police reports from April 12 through April 27 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Student Arrested with Handgun at Boca Ciega High School

On Wednesday, May 1, a Gulfport school resource officer at Boca Ciega High School arrested, Patrick Tully, 17, a student at Boca Ciega High School who was found with a handgun in his backpack. Acting on a tip from other students indicating that Tully may have had drugs, school administrators pulled him from class and conducted a search with the school resource officer. When they found the loaded, .40-caliber Glock handgun in Tully’s backpack, the officer seized the firearm and placed

him under arrest. There were no drugs found in his possession.

According to police, Tully has been removed from campus and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon and ammunition on school property. There was never any indication that Tully displayed or threatened to use the weapon. He said that he purchased the it from a friend for personal protection. Detectives continue to investigate.

By agreement with the Pinellas County School Board, the Gulfport Police Department assigns two sworn officers to Boca Ciega High School on a daily basis.

Gulfport

4/18 – Traffic arrest in the 4900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Dillard observed a vehicle stop in the crosswalk at Gulfport Elementary. The vehicle was dropping off students and was blocking pedestrian traffic. Officer Dillard stopped the vehicle and a records check revealed that the driver, Troy Niblack, did not have a valid license. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/18 – Theft at Neptune Grill. A customer was caught on camera stealing $40 from a server’s book when she wasn’t looking. The server and the business did not want to press charges and just want the man trespassed if he returns.

4/18 – Animal complaint in the 5700 block of 20th Avenue South. Officer Janovich was dispatched in reference to a complaint from a resident that an unrestrained dog attempted to bite her dog while she was walking it in the neighborhood. Janovich made contact with the owner of the unrestrained dog and he explained that he was outside working in his yard and normally his dog is good about staying with him. The man was issued a notice to appear for a dog-at-large ordinance violation. Janovich requested that Pinellas County Animal Services do a compliance check on the dog. He also explained that he should tether his dog as long as he’s outside with him.

4/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6100 block of 7th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone entered her vehicle through her open back windows and stole her purse from the car.

4/19 – Theft in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Officer Clague was dispatched to a reported theft of a bicycle. The complainant explained that he knew who took his bicycle and Clague was able to get the bicycle returned. He declined to prosecute once the bicycle was returned.

4/20 – Burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident came home to find a woman he knows from the area on his porch refusing to leave. This woman was a neighbor who had removed two windowpanes to gain entry into the laundry room, which she admitted to do doing. The victim did not want to prosecute. The woman was under the influence of narcotics and taken into custody under the Marchman Act instead.

4/21 – Theft in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. A person reported that a Jet Ski that belonged to a Jet Ski rental business had been stolen. Several hours later, the Jet Ski was found wedged under the Gulfport Marina dock. It was determined that the Jet Ski had broken free and was not stolen.

4/21 – Stolen/recovered vehicle in the 2000 block of 53rd Street South. A resident’s daughter visiting from out of state reported that her rental car was stolen. She apparently dropped the key fob outside the car. The vehicle had only been missing about an hour. Officers circulated and located the vehicle unoccupied in the alley in the 1800 block of 55th Street South.

4/22 – Marchman Act in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. Officer Carter was driving in the area and saw a man walking down the street. As Carter drove past, the man began walking in the opposite direction and approached the passenger side of Carter’s vehicle. He opened the door and put his hand in the car. When Carter got out of his unmarked police vehicle, it was apparent to him that the man was under the influence of alcohol. The man had four cans of High Gravity malt liquor in his possession, one of which he was actively drinking. He was then taken into protective custody as he was too intoxicated to care for himself.

4/22 – Traffic arrest in the 1800 block of 56th Street South. Officer Carter attempted to stop a bicyclist for riding with no lights after dark. The bicyclist kept pedaling despite Carter’s emergency lighting and siren. The bike rider traveled several blocks and eventually stopped. The bicyclist, John Lampman, was issued a citation for no bicycle lights and transported to the Pinellas County Jail for resisting an officer without violence.

4/23 – Driving under the influence at the corner of 49th Street South and Tradewinds Drive South. Officers responded to the scene where a vehicle had run over a stop sign and continued to back up northbound on 49th Street South. The driver was admitted and cleared from the hospital where she was arrested. Tracey Dzubiak was charged with driving under the influence (crash) with property damage and obstruction. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/24 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident left her truck unlocked with the keys inside while she went into the residence for a few minutes. When she returned the keys to the truck had been stolen.

4/24 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of 25th Avenue South. A resident reported that two days ago, she left the windows down on her vehicle and someone stole her credit cards.

4/24 – Assist other agency in the 6400 block of Bougainvillea Avenue South. The Gulfport Police Department received a call in reference to a vehicle burglary that was believed to have occurred in the jurisdiction of Gulfport where a mobile phone was stolen from an unsecured work vehicle. The victim advised that the phone was showing to be in the St. Petersburg jurisdiction, just outside of Gulfport. The phone was recovered after it had been dumped in some bushes in an alley. It was later discovered that the crime occurred just outside the jurisdiction of Gulfport, in South Pasadena.

4/18-4/24 — The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately eight hours this week and was displayed at the annual Sun & Fun event at the Gulfport Recreation Center.

Battery

4/13, 11 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

4/14, 11:40 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

4/24, 10:15 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Battery – aggravated

4/26, midnight, 5600 block of 30th Avenue S

Battery – sexual

4/19, 10 p.m., 1500 block of 57th Street S

Burglary – residence

4/19, 9:40 p.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

4/21, 9 p.m., 5300 block of 29th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/21, 10 p.m., 6100 block of 7th Avenue S

4/23, 10 p.m., 4900 block of 25th Avenue S

4/26, 9 p.m., 6100 block of 8th Avenue S

Robbery – armed

4/27, unknown time, Tangerine Avenue S and 51st Street S

Theft – grand

4/20, 8 p.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Theft – petit

4/15, noon, 2000 block of 54th Street S

4/17, 11:45 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

4/18, 3:30 p.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

4/22, 6:30 a.m., 1700 block of 52nd Street S

4/25, 4 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Trespassing

4/26, 3:45 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/27, 7:08 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

4/25, 12:57 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

4/22, 2:02 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/12, 11:48 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/12, 11:50 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/18, 1:16 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

4/26, 2:58 a.m., 7000 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/27, 1:12 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

4/25, 8 a.m., 7100 block of Bay Street

Burglary – vehicle

4/20, 8:21 a.m., 1900 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

Shoplifting

4/21, 11:28 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard