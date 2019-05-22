Local Crime Watch: May 23

A sampling of police reports from May 9 through May 18 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

5/9 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight, someone made entry to two unlocked vehicles on her property. Items were stolen from both vehicles.

5/9 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her residence banging on the door and windows. The ex-boyfriend then threw an unknown object through a window in the back of the residence.

5/10 – Traffic arrest in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. Kelsy Dickens was driving a south on 49th Street South with an expired tag attached to her vehicle, which was no longer assigned to any vehicle. She admitted that her license was suspended and was arrested for driving on a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/11 – Traffic arrest in the 4600 block of 15th Avenue South. Officer Clague conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because the license plate light was out. Andre Moore was driving the vehicle and did not have a valid driver’s license. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

5/12 – Theft in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. A person stole a package from a residence. Officers were able to view video related to the incident and identified the suspect. Probable cause for has been issued for his arrest.

5/13 – Trespass in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident woke up when he heard his sliding glass door opening. He saw a man standing in the doorway and he tackled him. The man said he was looking for a woman named Ruby and left the area on foot. During the tackle, the resident cut his head and had a friend transport him to the hospital for treatment. It appears the suspect was trying to locate a woman who lives in a cottage next door and simply walked into the wrong residence.

5/14 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported a package stolen from his front porch. The package was confirmed as delivered but was not on the porch when the resident returned home.

5/14 – Violation of community control in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers were dispatched to a trespass call and made contact with John Cannuli, who was on community control for possession of a controlled substance. Cannuli had a condition to remain confined to his residence, which is in Pasco County. Cannuli was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/15 – Ordinance violation regarding solicitation without a permit in the 5700 block of 23rd Avenue South. Officers responded to a burglary in progress where a man was seen attempting to open the front door of a residence. They made contact with two people in the area when they arrived and determined that Jennifer Bledsoe and Mark Sebastian were going door-to-door offering to trim trees. A neighbor believed that she saw Sebastian attempt to enter a residence, but there was not sufficient evidence for any charges related to that. Both Sebastian and Bledsoe were issued notice to appear for the ordinance violation.

5/9-5/15 — The Marine Unit was used for approximately three hours this week. Officers conducted a vessel stop and boater contact.

Burglary – residence

5/13, midnight, 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

5/15, 4:46 a.m., 2200 block of Premier Drive S

Burglary – vehicle

5/15, 9 p.m., 5300 block of 11th Avenue S

5/18, 10 p.m., 2100 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – grand

5/11, midnight, 2800 block of Beach Boulevard

5/15, midnight, 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue S

5/16, 11:47 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – petit

5/14, 2:37 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/15, 8 a.m., 2200 block of 49th Street S

Trespassing

5/12, 3 a.m., 4900 block of 31st Avenue S

South Pasadena

Burglary – residence

5/11, 12:01 a.m., 6900 block of South Shore Drive S

5/15, 6:25 a.m., 6900 block of South Shore Drive S

Theft – vehicle

5/11, 12:01 a.m., 6900 block of South Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

5/17, 8:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

5/14, 9:30 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery

5/11, 10:46 p.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – residence

5/13, 2 p.m., 400 block of 64th Avenue

5/13, 10 p.m., 100 block of 8th Avenue

Theft – grand

5/12, 11:30 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

5/17, 10 a.m., 5100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

5/11, 2:15 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/11, 8:28 p.m., 300 block of 73rd Avenue

5/13, 9:17 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/17, 4:17 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/18, 2:27 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue