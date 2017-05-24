Local Crime Watch: May 25

A sampling of police reports from May 11, 2017 through May 23, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police, the St. Petersburg Police and Media Alert.

Tierra Verde

5/18 – Death investigation: At approximately 11:17 a.m., Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a deceased person at the East Beach in Fort De Soto Park located in unincorporated Tierra Verde. According to detectives, Dyrle Burkett, 57, of 2000 Gandy Boulevard, Unit 12, St. Petersburg, as found in the water near the shore. When deputies and paramedics arrived, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives have determined that Burkett died from unnatural causes and that he had made earlier statements to harm himself. The investigation is continuing.

Gulfport

5/11 – Theft in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South: A city employee reported that 15 large traffic cones were stolen from Veteran’s Park, which is a loss of over $1,000.

5/11 – Armed person in the 1300 block of 49th Street South: A passing motorist called 911 and reported that a male was walking in the area with a rifle strapped to his back. Officers made contact with the male, a juvenile, who was in possession of a toy gun.

5/12 – Burglary of a business in the 5100 block of 8th Avenue South: A business owner reported that the rear of his business had been forced open, damaging the door. Nothing appeared to be stolen or otherwise tampered with inside.

5/12 – Disturbance in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South: The noise from a motorcycle muffler caused two people to have an argument. One of the participants pulled out a knife; however, it was not used to threaten anyone according to witnesses on scene.

5/13 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5900 block of 9th Avenue South: Officers responded to the area in reference to three juveniles seen breaking into a vehicle. Two of the juveniles were immediately taken into custody and the third juvenile turned himself in later. All three juveniles were charged with burglary and transported to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.

5/14 – Crash and driving under the influence in the 5400 Block of Shore Boulevard South: Officers responded to the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South in reference to a crash. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a bar employee who observed the crash. The bar employee stated that he had attempted to get Tiffany Wright to take a cab due to intoxication. Wright walked out of the bar, refused to take a cab and attempted to drive. Wright struck a parked vehicle. When officers arrived, Wright refused to cooperate with the crash investigation. Wright was arrested for driving while having a suspended or revoked license, and for driving under the influence. Wright refused all sobriety tasks and breath testing. She was also charged with unlawful alteration of a tag, and tag attached not assigned. Wright was transported to the county jail without incident and the vehicle was impounded.

5/15 – Assisted other agency in the 1200 block of 52nd Street South: Tampa Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which lead officers came across a bridge into Pinellas County and eventually into Gulfport. The St. Petersburg Police Department, Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfport Police Department worked in unison to set a perimeter. The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of 52nd Street South where the driver of the vehicle bailed out and ran into a residence. Tampa Police and K9 units were able to make contact with a juvenile male who was arrested for multiple charges in two counties.

5/16 – Battery in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South: Two juvenile females walking home the same way from school got into an argument about a male for whom they both were amorous. One girl pushed the back of the other’s head and police were called to prevent further escalation. Both juveniles were released to their parents.

5/16 – Retail theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South: A customer stole several body washes and deodorants from the store by placing them down his pants and running out of the store. The suspect was seen leaving in a blue Ford.

5/17 – Trespass in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard South: A customer and a manager had a verbal dispute over a glass of wine the customer wanted to take in a to-go cup. She and her husband were issued trespass warnings.

5/17 – Theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South: Officers were dispatched to a theft. The culprit dropped the items he was planning to steal when he was confronted by a security guard. The male fled the scene and was located by officers a short distance away. Michael Shannon was arrested for retail theft.

Battery

5/15, 2:30 p.m., 5100 Block of Newton Avenue S

Burglary – residence

5/15, 10:50 p.m., 6300 Block of 10TH Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

5/14, 8:00 a.m., 2300 Block of 51Street Street S

5/14, 8:30 p.m., 3000 Block of 53rd Street S

5/16, 7 a.m., 2300 Block of 51st Street S

5/17, 7:35 p.m., 1600 Block of 53rd Street S

5/18, 10 a.m., 5500 Block of 21st Avenue S

5/19, 6 p.m., 700 Block of 51st Street S

Theft – grand

5/17, 5:07 p.m., 5300 Block of 31st Avenue S

5/19, 4 p.m., 1800 Block of 55th Street S

5/19, 7:10 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

5/16, 8:08 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/17, 9 a.m., 6100 Block of 10th Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

5/15, 4:45 p.m., 5700 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/14, 12:30 p.m., 5900 Block of Pelican Bay Plaza

5/17, 10 p.m., 6200 Block of 13th Avenue S

Weapon

5/19, 3:10 a.m., 5400 Block of Essex Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery – sexual

5/15, 7 a.m., 7400 Block of Bay Island Drive S

Theft – petit

5/14, 2:22 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

5/19, 1:07 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

5/17, 9:15 a.m., 7800 Block of Blind Pass Road

5/21, 2 p.m., Corey Avenue and Blind Pass Road

Theft – grand

5/17, 5 p.m., 7700 Block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

5/19, 1:29 a.m., 6800 Block of Beach Plaza

5/20, 3:53 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/18, 12:01 a.m., 7000 Block of Beach Plaza