Local Crime Watch: May 30

A sampling of police reports from May 16 through May 25 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

5/16 – Burglary to a residence in the 2200 block of Premier Drive. Residents woke up to a man climbing into their home through their bedroom window. The man had his face concealed and kept asking the victim where the money was. When they called police, he ran out the front door and jumped into a waiting dark color SUV that then sped off towards Gulfport Boulevard. Detectives are investigating a tenant who was recently evicted for possible ties to this incident.

5/16 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that some time overnight, someone entered his vehicle through an unlocked passenger door and stole a backpack with his prescriptions inside.

5/16 – Theft in the 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that he had expensive watches stolen from a safe in his house. He believes that a relative may have the watches.

5/17 – Theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. A business owner reported that a knife was stolen from the business. A suspect was located and admitted to the theft. He returned the knife and the owner chose not to prosecute.

5/18 – Warrant arrest in the 5800 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers had contact with a juvenile who was playing basketball at Holy Name. A records check revealed that the juvenile had outstanding pick-up orders for failing to appear on two counts of robbery and two counts of burglary. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

5/18 – Fraud and forgery in the 5700 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident received a letter from the FDOT stating that he owed a fine for using a toll road. When he examined the letter, he realized that it was his old temporary tag that he had thrown away on a vehicle that was not his. Officers investigated and found that, while the tag is expired and has no vehicle information, it still shows as being assigned to him and no one else. He was advised to contact the FDOT and the DMV to have the situation corrected.

5/19 – Battery in the 1300 block of Gray Street South. Officers were dispatched to a residence where two adult males had gotten into a physical altercation. The two men were arguing about the other blocking the exit from a driveway with a vehicle. Neither party had any visible injuries.

5/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2100 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that someone got into his unlocked vehicle overnight and took a bag of toiletries from within.

5/19 – Theft in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department advised that a credit card stolen from Tyrone Square Mall was used for a purchase at a business in Gulfport as well as at least eight other businesses throughout St. Petersburg. A Gulfport officer conducted an investigation and was able to identify the person who used the card without permission. She turned herself in later in the week and was arrested for the incident that occurred in Gulfport.

5/20 – Misuse of 911 in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. Linda Morgan called 911 to report a domestic dispute. Officers arrived on the scene to learn that Morgan had contacted 911 because her brother would not move his vehicle so she could clean the driveway. Morgan was arrested for misuse of wireless 911 system.

5/20 – Reckless driving on US 19 North at 49th Street North. While enroute to work, Officer Carter saw two vehicles driving southbound on US 19 at a high rate of speed. Carter was able to catch up to Isaac Sarnoff, who was issued a criminal citation for reckless driving. In Pinellas County, all sworn officers operating police vehicles, regardless of jurisdiction, are authorized to enforce certain traffic violations, including reckless driving and DUI.

5/21 – Traffic arrest at the corner of 20th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Angel Diaz was stopped for a traffic violation. A records check revealed that he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the stop and he had an outstanding warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

5/21 – Burglary to a residence in the 1200 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that his bicycle was stolen from the front of his residence. There is video footage of two male juveniles – one on a bike and one on foot that appear to be suspects in this case.

5/16 to 5/21 — The Marine Unit was on the water for 13 hours this week. Sergeant Woodman assisted with an unoccupied vessel that was adrift and marine unit officers conducted seven vessel stops. Officer Carter assisted a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office marine unit and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer with a battery call on the island just south of the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club.

Battery

5/18, 11:35 a.m., 1300 block of Gray Street S

Burglary – vehicle

5/24, 10 p.m., 2600 block of Upton Street S

Robbery – armed

5/23, 5 a.m., York Street S and Newton Avenue S

Theft – grand

5/20, 6:09 p.m., 1200 block of Gray Street S

5/22, midnight, 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – petit

5/18, 3:25 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

5/25, 11:35 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/22, 7 p.m., 2500 block of York Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

5/22, 6:04 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/23, 9:25 p.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

5/19, 10 a.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

5/19, 3 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – recreational vehicle

5/21, 3:27 p.m., 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

5/18, 5:20 p.m., 500 block of 71st Avenue

5/20, 2:08 a.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue

5/22, 6:55 p.m., 7200 block of Bay Street

Theft – grand

5/22, 11:30 a.m., 6600 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/22, 1:54 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

5/21, 9 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

5/24, 2:31 p.m., 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

5/17, 4:17 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/18, 6:58 p.m., 1700 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

Weapon

5/19, 3:44 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard