Local Crime Watch: May 4

A sampling of police reports from April 20 through May 2 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Fatal Traffic Crash in St. Pete

On Tuesday May 2, at 6:14 p.m., a 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by Hoyle Massey, 75, was northbound on 65th St. approaching 5th Ave. N. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel Brizzi, 29, was eastbound on 5th Ave. N. Nicholas Serrano, 35, was in the front seat passenger of the Chevrolet. According to officials, Massey attempted to continue northbound on 65th Street, but entered the path of the Chevrolet. Serrano and Massey were transported from the scene to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Brizzi was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital. Massey was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Next of kin have been notified.

Gulfport

4/20 Burglary – vehicle: 5100 Block of 8th Ave. S. A resident reported that he came out to his vehicle and the driver’s door was open. Clothes that had been in the vehicle were on the ground outside the vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing from within the vehicle.

4/20 Truancy/Marijuana possession: 5600 Block of Shore Boulevard S. Officer Nicita was patrolling the beach parking lot when he smelled marijuana. He found a car occupied by juveniles that were apparently skipping school. The driver admitted the marijuana was hers. Parents of the juveniles were contacted and they came to the scene to pick them up. A misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana was referred to the state attorney’s office.

4/20 Disorderly conduct: 2500 Block of York St. S. Residents in the area reported that they heard yelling and cursing in the street. Officers arrived on scene and the man calmed down. Shortly after officers left, the man continued with his tirade and the police were called back to the address. Devontae Mitchell was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to the county jail without incident.

4/21 Theft: 5100 Block of 25 Ave. S. A resident placed mail in his mailbox to be picked up. Later another resident found the envelopes torn open and the checks to pay bills were gone.

4/22 Found Property: 3100 block of 58th St. S. A resident was demolishing his deck to build a new one and found some boxes of ammunition underneath that were apparently placed there before the old deck was built years ago. The ammunition was rendered unusable by the weather and submitted for destruction by police.

4/22 Burglary – residence: 5100 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A resident reported someone broke into his house and stole several tools and a lawn mower.

4/24 Attempted murder: 5500 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A resident claimed that she wanted her houseguest, who was asleep on the couch, to leave. She chose to convey this to him by arming herself with an eight-inch dagger and chasing him into the street. Once there, she stabbed him in the side of the head, hospitalizing him. She was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree. The victim is expected to survive the attack.

4/24 Suspicious Persons: 5700 block of Tangerine Ave. S. Five students of Boca Ciega High School were found skipping class and hanging out in the back yard of a vacant house. All were sent back to school to face administrative consequences. A field interview report was completed for the incident.

4/24 Recovered stolen vehicle: 700 block of Gray St. S. A pickup truck that was reported stolen in St. Petersburg was found abandoned on the side of the road in Gulfport. It was returned to the owner and a recovered vehicle report was completed

4/24 Drug arrest/disturbance: 5200 block of 27th Ave. S. Robert Brown got into an argument with a female because someone took her money. Robert made a statement that he was going to go after the person and had a knife. Robert walked out the rear of the residence when officers arrived. Brown had three Clonazepam in his pocket which he did not have a prescription for. Brown was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/24 Neighbor problem: 1200 block of 59th St. S. Officers were called to the area because two neighbors having a dispute over trash in each other’s yard. Each neighbor refused to clean up the others garbage that had blown into their yard. Officers were able to calm each neighbor down and resolve the issue by assisting both neighbors in picking up the garbage.

4/25 Hit and run/driving without a license: 5100 block of 27th Ave. S. St. Petersburg Police Officers followed a stolen vehicle into the 5100 block of 27th Ave. S. where the suspects bailed out of the vehicle. The officers apprehended all suspects. The suspects in the stolen vehicle struck two other vehicles in the driveway causing minor damage. The driver of the stolen vehicle was also charged with hit and run and driving without a license. All parties involved were juveniles who have had many contacts with law enforcement.

4/26 Indecent exposure: 1000 Block of 59 St S. A resident report seeing the guest of a neighbor outside urinating in the yard. Subject admitted that he did but from description given by both parties it was unlikely that the complainant actually saw anything other than motion by the other person. He was warned not to urinate outside again.

Battery

4/29, 11:53 p.m., Essex Ave S & Beach Blvd S

4/29, Unknown time, 1300 Block of Gray St S

Theft-Grand

5/1, 1, 1:21 a.m., 5400 Block of 29th Ave S

Burglary-Residence

4/30, 1 a.m., 2300 Block of 56th St S

Vandal/Crim Misch

4/30, 8:50 p.m.,1300 Block of 49th St S

South Pasadena

Theft-Petit

5/1, 10 a.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Grand

4/30, 12 p.m., 7000 Block of Gulf Blvd

5/1, 6 p.m., 100 Block of 11th Ave

Traffic Accident

4/26, 6:18 p.m., 7300 Block of Sunset Way

Stolen Vehicle

5/1, 7:30 p.m., 200 Block of N Julia Cir

Burglary-Vehicle

5/1, 2: p.m., 200 Block of Corey Ave