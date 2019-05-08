Local Crime Watch: May 9

A sampling of police reports from April 25 through May 3 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

4/26 – Theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. A person reported that her wallet fell onto the bathroom floor of a bar. The complainant could not find it and confronted the only other person who had been in the bathroom who denied taking it.

4/26 – Aggravated battery – domestic related in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue S. A male and female were having an argument and the female stabbed the male with a pocket knife. The male sustained a laceration to his wrist. The female was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/27 – Trespass at O’Maddy’s Bar and Grill. Luciano Ottombrino was trespassed from the bar earlier in the evening. At around 4 a.m., he returned and was kicking the front roll door down trying to get into the bar. He was arrested for trespass after a warning and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/27 – Fraud in the 2700 block of 57th Street S. A person reported that a resident wrote several checks out of her father’s account without his permission.

4/27 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6100 block of 8th Avenue S. A resident reported that sometime overnight, someone entered his unlocked truck and rummaged through the vehicle. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

4/28 – Battery – domestic related in the 5300 block of 27th Avenue S. A neighbor reported hearing what sounded like a battery in progress in an apartment and called police. The suspect fled the scene and the victim stated that Robert Hicks had battered her during an argument. Robert was later found hiding in the bathroom at a friend’s house and was arrested for battery.

4/28 – Battery in the 3100 block of Clinton Street S. Officers responded to a complaint that a person had punched another person in the face. The victim decided he did not wish to pursue charges.

4/28 – Attempted armed robbery in the 2100 block of 49th Street S. Police were notified of an attempted armed robbery where two suspects hit the victim with a stick and attempted to take his bicycle. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Flight section responded and attempted to locate the suspects but were unable to do so. Further questioning of the victim revealed that the suspects are known to him and were angry with him for attempting to purchase drugs from them using a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.

4/28 – Warrant arrest in the 4900 block of 10th Avenue S. An officer stopped a bicyclist for riding without lights. A records check revealed that the bicyclist had two warrants out of the State of Indiana for violation of probation. Brandon Pate was arrested and is currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana in the Pinellas County Jail.

4/29 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1800 block of 55th Street S. A lawn crew arrived to cut the grass at a residence and left their work truck unlocked with a wallet and phone inside. When they returned to the truck, the items had been stolen.

4/30 – Theft in the 5500 block of 18th Avenue S. A resident reported that she set her Samsung smartphone on an outside fireplace in her backyard. She went inside her home and when she went back outside the phone was missing. She tracked it to the middle of the street in north St Petersburg.

5/1 – Trespass in the 1300 block of Hull Street S. A security guard found two juveniles inside a vacant house. They fled and were later located by officers nearby. The juveniles were taken back to the high school where they were supposed to be and trespass charges will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office.

4/25 – 5/1: The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately 13 hours this week. Marine unit officers conducted six vessel stops, three safety checks and assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with a vessel adrift.

Battery

4/27, 6:30 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

4/30, 11:40 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Battery – sexual

5/2, midnight, 2000 block of 52nd Street S

Burglary – residence

4/28, 5 p.m., 5100 block of 27th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/28, 1 p.m., 1800 block of 55th Street S

4/28, 8 p.m., 2500 block of 56th Street S

5/3, 7 p.m., 2400 block of Premier Drive S

5/3, 10:30 p.m., 5200 block of 23rd Avenue S

Robbery – armed

Theft – grand

4/29, 8:45 a.m., 5500 block of 18th Avenue S

4/30, 4 p.m., 6200 block of 12th Avenue S

5/1, 9:30 a.m., 5300 block of 27th Avenue S

5/1, noon, 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Theft – petit

4/25, 4:00 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

5/3, 8 p.m., 5500 block of 21st Avenue S

Trespassing

4/30, 11:49 a.m., 1300 block of Hull Street S

5/1, 7:15 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

5/3, 6:30 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/29, 1:55 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

4/29, unknown time, 5000 block of 31st Avenue S

Weapon

4/30, 10:30 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

4/28, 3 a.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

4/30, 5:59 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

5/2, 10 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

4/27, 3:45 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

4/30, 1:15 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/27, 7:05 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – structure

5/2, 4:43 p.m., 400 block of 77th Avenue

Burglary – vehicle

4/30, 3:15 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Robbery – armed

5/1, 12:14 a.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

Theft – grand

4/27, 9:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/29, 8:50 a.m., 1400 block of Gulf Way

5/1, noon, 1900 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

5/2, 1 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/26, 8 p.m., 400 block of 64th Avenue

4/27, 7:40 p.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

Trespassing

4/26, 6:52 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard