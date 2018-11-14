Local Crime Watch: Nov 15

A sampling of police calls from November 1 to November 11 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/01- Driving under the influence in the 54th Street South and Shore Boulevard South. Officer Janovich was flagged down by a citizen who told him that a male was driving an older white Saturn on Shore Blvd. and appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Officer Janovich located the vehicle near the Williams Pier and made contact with Novell Waller who was in actual physical control of the vehicle. Waller performed poorly on field sobriety tasks and was arrested for driving under the influence. His breath test results were .399/.402, five times the legal limit. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/01- Retail theft in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A business owner reported that a black male entered the store and stole 2 bottles of motor oil. The suspect was last seen riding a bicycle into St Petersburg.

11/01- City ordinance violation in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that her cat was killed in her yard by 2 pit bulls that were running at large.

11/2- Theft in the 5100 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that on 10/29 at 10:50 a.m. his surveillance video captured a person pulling up to his house and stealing two metal chairs from his front yard.

11/2- Theft: Save -A -Lot. A woman reported that she lost her credit card in Save A Lot and someone picked it up and made several fraudulent charges.

11/3- Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue South. A person got into an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight and took a cellphone, wallet, and laptop from the vehicle.

11/4- Burglary to a vehicle in the 6300 block of 13th Avenue South. A vehicle was broken into for the second time in several weeks. The resident reported that the vehicle was locked, but there are no signs of forced entry. Multiple tools were stolen.

11/6- Traffic arrest – narcotics possession on 49th Street South and 17th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle with out of state plates because the tag displayed on the vehicle was not assigned to it. The driver, Christine Sheppard, did not have a valid driver’s license and had marijuana and an open container in the vehicle. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/6- Theft on 10th Avenue South and 49th Street South. A person flagged Officer Dillard down regarding a stolen bicycle. She stated that a black male was riding north on 49th Street South. Officer Dillard located and stopped the suspect, but he refused to provide his name. He was arrested after the victim identified him during a show up. He was identified at the jail as Capri Davis.

11/7- Stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident called to report a suspicious person pulling on vehicle door handles. While officers were circulating, Officer Hutsko saw a blue Ford SUV driving with no headlights on and fail to stop for a stop sign. He stopped the vehicle on 28thAvenue South. The driver was a 17-year-old juvenile, who admitted he had just stolen the vehicle and was the person they were looking for regarding trying to open vehicle doors. The owner of the stolen vehicle did not want to prosecute; however, the juvenile was on felony probation for burglary, so he was arrested for violation of probation. Additional charges may be brought against the juvenile regarding the vehicle burglaries.

Burglary-Vehicle

11/9, 6:40 a.m., 1500 block of 55th St S

11/10, time unknown, 6200 Block of Pasadena Point Blvd

Vandalism/Criminal Mischief

11/8, 8 a.m., 1800 Block of 55th St S

11/8, 10 p.m., 1800 Block of 49th St S

Theft-Petit

11/9, 3 a.m., 5400 Block of Shore Blvd S

Theft-Grand

11/10, 3:30 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Stolen Vehicle

11/7. 2:13 a.m., 5100 Block of 24th Ave S

South Pasadena

Theft- petit

11/10, 6 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

Alarm

11/8, 4:46 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Traffic Accident

11/10, 4 a.m., Pasadena Ave S and Majestic Way

St Pete Beach

Theft-Petit

11/7, noon, 200 Block of 1st Ave

Alarm

11/7, 10:18 a.m., 4300 Block of Holland Dr S

Stolen Vehicle

11-11, 10:25 a.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd