Local Crime Watch: Nov 16

A sampling of police reports from November 3 through November 12 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/3 – Sergeant Marotta and Officer Carter participated in a DUI Wolfpack with the St. Petersburg Police Department. They conducted 13 traffic stops during the nine-hour detail.

11/3 – Driving under the influence in the 2200 block of 49th Street South. A driver was found passed out behind the wheel at the intersection of 49th Street South. and Gulfport Boulevard South. His vehicle was running and in gear. The investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of narcotics. Jonathan Carlstrom was arrested for DUI and his vehicle was impounded.

11/3 – Burglary at a business in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Someone smashed the front door glass to a closed business in the Save-A-Lot plaza early in the morning. The person was able to remove a few items from inside and ran off before officers arrived.

11/3 – Battery in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A resident reported that he was beaten up and pushed into the bay from the dock at the Gulfport Casino a day prior. He stated that he was too intoxicated at the time it happened to notify the police so he went home.

11/3 – Juvenile trouble in the 900 block of 58th Street South. Members of Bravo Squad assisted the school resource officer at Boca Ciega High School when a fight broke out. Two juvenile females were arrested at the scene.

11/3 – Criminal mischief in the 5300 block of 15th Avenue South. A person reported that he had a confrontation with someone in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank regarding parking. He left the bank and was driving west on 15th Avenue South in Gulfport when the person from the confrontation drove up alongside of his vehicle and the passenger in the vehicle threw a jar of spaghetti at the victim’s car causing it to break the side view mirror.

11/4 – Animal call in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident let her dog, Orca, out without a leash. Orca ran down the stairs and into the yard at their apartments. A man was walking a dog on a leash. He stopped to pick up feces and his dog got loose. The dogs encountered one another and the smaller dog, Orca, was bit on the neck. There was no significant injury to Orca according to the vet.

11/4 – Aggravated battery in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Three individuals, who reside in Boca Ciega Bay, got into a physical altercation on the Casino dock. One man was bitten on his forearm. The suspects fled the area and the investigation is still ongoing.

11/4 – Trespass in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. A man was found sleeping inside a business. The owner of the business requested that the man be trespassed from the location. He was issued a written trespass and advised that he was no longer welcome.

11/5 – Burglary (attempted) in the 5100 block of 29th Avenue South. A screen was cut on the rear door of a residence. The suspect did not gain entry to the residence.

11/5 – Arrest on warrant in the 1200 block 53rd Street South. Officers made contact with a resident with an outstanding warrant for welfare fraud. The warrant was confirmed and Luz Aguilar was arrested.

11/5 – Recovered stolen tag in the 4600 block of 22nd Avenue South. Officers received a message from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office unit working St. Pete Beach in reference to a vehicle in the area with a stolen tag attached. Officer Clague located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Thomas E. Will, the driver, was arrested for felony driving on a suspended license and the stolen tag was seized. The information obtained during the stop was forwarded to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

11/6 – Arrest on warrant in the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard. Officer Clague made contact with a juvenile who he knew had a warrant for truancy. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

11/7 – Criminal mischief in the 800 block of 58th Street South. A woman and her boyfriend got into an argument at her house while he was visiting. While the man walked outside and down the block to cool off, the woman broke a window out of his truck. The victim ultimately decided not to prosecute his girlfriend for the vandalism.

11/7 – Follow up in the 1200 block of 61st Street South. Officer Palazzolo located a suspect in the theft of beer from Salty’s Bar. Aizaz Chaudhary had been avoiding Officer Palazzolo so she had him pulled out of class at Stetson University and he admitted to stealing the beer. He was given a notice to appear in court to answer for the misdemeanor.

11/7 – Follow up in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue South. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant to a residence in their jurisdiction and recovered a handgun that was stolen from a burglary in Gulfport. The Gulfport burglary occurred in 2004. Although the victim of the burglary passed away in 2015, Sergeant Parks, who worked the case as a detective thirteen years ago, made contact with the victim’s heir and advised him that the firearm had been recovered and could be returned to the family (pending a background check).

11/7 – Aggravated assault in the 4900 block of Newton Avenue South. A man called the police from Madiera Beach and said that he had been shot at while visiting a residence in Gulfport. The caller refused to provide adequate details of the incident and refused a face-to-face interview with an officer. Further investigation was conducted in the area the incident was alleged to have occurred, but the specific circumstances were never learned. An information report was generated to document the claim.

11/7 – Arrest on warrant in the 5000 block of Newton Avenue South. Officer Marshall stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had a possible warrant. The driver, David Herr, was the owner of the vehicle and the felony warrant for Failure to Secure Workers Comp Coverage. Once the warrant was confirmed he was arrested.

11/7 – Felony for driving while license suspended at the intersection of Shore Boulevard and Clinton Avenue South. Erin Thomson was stopped by Officer Hutsko for a traffic violation. Thomson had a suspended license and four prior convictions for driving while her license was suspended. She was arrested.

11/7 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard. A black male exited a store with laundry detergent, soap and batteries without paying for the items. He was last seen heading east on 22nd Avenue South.

11/8 – Aggravated battery in the 2100 block of 51st Street South. A resident came to the police lobby and reported that she was attacked by a man with a knife on the night of October 20 behind Save-A-Lot. She said she escaped with only a minor cut to her face. The complainant said she just wanted to report the incident but did not prosecute the offender.

Assault

11/8, 1:42 p.m., 5300 block of 21st Avenue S

Battery – aggravated

11/12, 11 a.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

Burglary – residence

11/8, 11:30 a.m., 2700 block of 50th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

11/9, 12:01 a.m., 4900 block of 28th Avenue S

11/9, 5 p.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Shoplifting

11/6, 9:21 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

11/9, 5:30 p.m., 5100 block of 13th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

11/10, 7 p.m., 5100 block of 11th Avenue S

11/10, 11:50 p.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Trespassing

11/9, 9:25 p.m., 1400 block of 49th Street S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – vehicle

11/6, 11:20 p.m., 7200 block of Sunset Way