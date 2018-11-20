Local Crime Watch: Nov 22

A sampling of police reports from November 4 through November 14 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Media Alert

Motorcycle, SUV Crash Leaves One Dead

A motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet died after being involved in a vehicle crash with an SUV at the intersection of 31st Street and 3rd Avenue North in St. Petersburg on Thursday, November 15 at about 2:15 p.m.

According to police reports, Christopher Sierra, 44, was pronounced dead at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Sierra was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson when the collision occurred with Marisa Williams, 59, who was driving a 2015 blue Ford Flex.

Williams attempted to make a left hand turn onto 3rd Avenue North and turned

into Sierra, who swerved to avoid the collision, said police. Sierra was thrown from his

motorcycle by the impact.

During the scene investigation, all lanes of 3rd Avenue North were closed between 30th Street North and 32nd Street North while 31st Street North was closed between 2nd Avenue North and 4th Avenue North.

Williams stopped and cooperated with the investigation. She was transported from the scene to St. Anthony’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Speeding, Stolen Car Crashes in St. Pete Killing Two

In the early morning hours of Monday, November 19, a car was stolen and by 3:23 a.m., the high-speed joyride was over leaving the two occupants dead at the scene in St. Petersburg.

According to police, a white 2016 Mazda Miata was westbound on 38th Avenue North and as it approached 49th Street North, the driver lost control, swerved off the road and hit a tree.

Immediately, the car caught fire and when police arrived, “the driver and passenger were burned beyond recognition,” said Yolanda Fernandez, St. Petersburg police department’s public information officer.

During the investigation of the accident scene, the traffic flow on 38th Avenue North was closed in both directions until shortly before 10 a.m. between 49th Street North and 50th Street North.

The medical examiner’s office identified the driver as Damari Milton, 18, and the passenger as Dequante Lightsey, 16.

The vehicle crash remains under investigation.

Gulfport

11/8 – Warrant arrest in the 2200 block of York Street South. Officers located a male with outstanding warrants. Reginald Campbell was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/8 – Animal call in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers were notified that a dog was apparently hit by a vehicle and was dragging itself across the road. Officers located the dog and transported him to the emergency animal clinic. Officers were able to locate owners through Facebook and advised where their dog was.

11/8 – Missing juvenile in the 1800 block of 59th Street South. Officers responded to a report of a missing 13 year-old male who was last seen leaving for school at 6 a.m. Officers checked with the juvenile’s friends places he is known to frequent, but were not able to located him. He returned home the next day.

11/8 – Domestic-related battery in the 1300 block of 60th Street South. A father and adult son got into an argument because the father wanted the son to leave the residence. The argument escalated and the son pushed the father onto the ground, causing him to injure his hip and back. The son was arrested for domestic-related battery and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/9 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1500 block of 55th Street South.

A resident observed what appeared to be a black juvenile in his unlocked vehicle. Nothing was taken or missing. The juvenile ran away and a perimeter was set. K9 tracked the area but the suspect was not located.

11/10 – Traffic arrest at the corner of 14th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped Nathan Greene for not wearing his seatbelt. Greene was arrested for felony driving while his license was suspended or revoked (due to several priors) and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6200 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. A resident reported that his surveillance video showed a black male in a dark sedan pull up to his house and break into his truck, stealing a bag containing his wallet and keys to his truck. The suspect also tried to break into another vehicle in the same driveway.

11/10 – Traffic stop/narcotics possession at the intersection of Horan Way and Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Pope stopped Ian Steele for speeding and could smell marijuana in the car. Steele admitted that he had just picked up his marijuana from his dealer and a bag was found in the car containing a felony amount of marijuana. Steele was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/10 – Traffic arrest in the 1300 block of 49th Street South. Officer Petit conducted a traffic stop for a headlight out. He determined that the driver of the vehicle, Jason Olivo, did not have a valid driver’s license. Olivo was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/11 – Traffic stop/narcotics possession at the corner of Horan Way and Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Pope stopped Aaron Locks for speeding. Locks did not have any identification on him and gave a false name. A relative eventually showed up and gave Officer Pope his real name and he was discovered to have a suspended license. A search of the vehicle also revealed a small amount of marijuana. Locks was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/11 – Domestic-related battery in the 2500 block of York Street South. A resident had a disagreement with his stepdaughter. He chased her outside the residence throwing items at her and held her on the ground by the neck. He was arrested on battery charges and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/11 – Simple battery/warrant arrest in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a battery in progress. They made contact with the victim who advised Shane Trauger had spat on her and threatened her. The victim also provided text messages and officers reviewed video from the location. Upon making contact with Trauger, it was discovered that he also had an outstanding warrant. Trauger was arrested for battery and the outstanding warrant, then was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/12 – Traffic stop/narcotics possession at the corner of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for a tag light violation. The driver had a grinder in the vehicle with a small amount of marijuana in it. She was eligible for the adult pre-arrest diversion program (APAD) and was given a referral.

11/12 – Theft in the 5100 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that two days earlier her bike was stolen from her front yard during the night.

11/13 – Theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Two patrons went into a business and ordered lunch. They had no money or means to pay for the meal. Janet Trumpy and William Gale were arrested for theft.

11/13 – Burglary in the 5400 block of 17th Avenue South. A person forced entry to a shed in a fenced-in backyard and stole a lawnmower from within.

11/13 – Recovered stolen firearm in the 1100 block of 55th Street South. A resident called to turn in two firearms in to be destroyed. While speaking to her, she advised that one of the firearms might have been reported stolen. It was determined that a Sig Sauer P226 handgun was reported stolen in a residential burglary in 2005 in Pinellas Park. This firearm was recovered and the owner has been notified.

11/14 – Loitering and prowling in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Sergeant Burkhart located someone inside the outside bar area of Neptune’s Bar at approximately 3:15am. Ada Lewis was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

11/14 – Vandalism in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. An officer responded and investigated the report of graffiti on city property.

11/14 – Fire in the 1500 block of Hull Street South. Officers were dispatched to a fire in a single-family home to assist with traffic control. According to the Gulfport Fire Department, the fire started in the stove inside the residence. No one was injured, and no foul play is suspected.

11/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5400 block of 31st Avenue South. A vehicle owner went to a local restaurant to have dinner and left his prescription Xanax in his vehicle while he was inside. When he returned home he realized that his pills were missing from the vehicle.

11/8-11/14 — The marine unit was on the water 28 hours. Marine unit officers conducted four vessel stops, made 24 boater contacts, and posted a 24-hour notice on an illegally moored vessel.

Burglary – vehicle

11/4, 3:30 a.m., 5600 block of 18th Avenue S

11/8, 6:40 a.m., 1500 block of 55th Street S

11/9, unknown time, 6200 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

Theft – grand

11/5, 5:40 p.m., 10th Avenue S and 49th Street S

Theft – petit

11/8, 3 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

11/6, 2:13 a.m., 5100 block of 24th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/7, 8 a.m., 1800 block of 55th Street S

11/7, 10 p.m., 1800 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

11/5, 4:40 a.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/9, 3:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

11/9, 6 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – petit

11/5, 7:30 p.m., 8600 block of Blind Pass Road

11/6, noon, 200 block of 1st Avenue South

Theft – vehicle

11/10, 10:25 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

11/8, 7:49 p.m., 300 block of 76th Avenue