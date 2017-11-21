Local Crime Watch: Nov 23

A sampling of police reports from November 9 through November 15 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/9 – Assault/battery in the 5300 block of 21st Avenue South. A resident reported that a tenant at a nearby transition home was standing in the street exposing himself. When the resident and her husband confronted him, he came onto their property and swung at the husband, accidentally hitting the wife. The complainant did not want to prosecute due to the man’s mental state. The man was taken into custody to be evaluated under the Baker Act.

11/9 – Fraud in the 5200 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that her daughter took her debit card and allowed her boyfriend to use it. The investigation revealed that the claim was unfounded.

11/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of 28th Avenue South. Sometime overnight, someone made entry into three vehicles. There was nothing taken from one of the vehicles and a total of $20 in loose change was taken from the other two.

11/10 – Theft in the 5100 block of 13th Avenue South. A resident held a party at his house and afterward, he discovered several items were stolen from the house including a drill and motorcycle helmet. Later, it was discovered that both items were pawned in Dunedin by one of the party guests.

11/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. someone made entry to an unlocked vehicle and removed several tools.

11/11 – Drug call in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of their house. The vehicle was turned on and turned off when the resident approached the vehicle to find out why it was there. Officers Priest and Palazzolo found a woman named Brandy Bourehla passed out inside it with the engine running. Bourehla said she pulled over to sleep after deeming herself too intoxicated to drive. Officers searched her car based on the smell of marijuana and found a baggie of the substance. Bourehla was given a notice to appear in court to answer for the marijuana charge.

11/12 – Theft in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. The owner of The Back Door Theater reported that her purse was stolen from the venue the night before while an event was underway.

11/12 – Drowning in the 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza. A resident lost his life after being found floating face down in the swimming pool at the Pelican Bay Plaza Towers.

11/13 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident left his vehicle windows open after parking it at his residence overnight. In the morning, he found that some items were missing from inside.

11/13 – Battery in the 1400 block of 59th Street South. A patient reportedly struck a staff member of the Boca Ciega Nursing Home while she was treating him. The staff member advised that she did not want to prosecute.

11/13 – Fraud in the 5900 block of Shore Boulevard. A resident reported several transactions on his bankcard that he did not authorize.

11/13 – Arrest on warrant in the 5000 block of Newton Avenue South. Officer Marshall stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had a possible warrant. The driver, David Herr, was the owner of the vehicle and had a felony warrant for failure to secure workers comp coverage. He was arrested.

11/13 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A black male entered a store and put items into a hand basket. He paced around the store and then fled on foot without paying for the items.

11/13 – Sexual cyber harassment in the 5000 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone she had sexual contact with video recorded it and then sent the videos to someone in New Port Richey. The person in New Port Richey then posted the videos on Facebook and allowed them to be viewed publically.

11/14 – Burglary to a structure in the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard. A resident reported that on 10/19, someone broke into the garage on the property and stole a pressure washer worth $500.

11/14 – Neighbor Problem in the 5200 block of Jersey Avenue South. Officers responded to a neighbor problem. The complainant was upset that a neighbor had placed more damaged fence out by the road after the city had completed the pickup. The complainant approached the neighbor and a verbal altercation occurred. Officers were able to get both parties to agree to avoid each other and the city was informed that a second pick up would be needed.

11/15 – Burglary in progress to a residence in the 2600 block of Tifton Street South. The resident woke up to the sound of glass breaking in the house. When she got up to check out the noise, she found a white male climbing into a window. The suspect fled through the back yard and over a fence. SPPD K-9 responded but could not get a track. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office forensic technician processed the scene.

11/15 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 51st Street South. Officer Rossi located a stolen vehicle parked across from Hamilton Disston School. A neighbor advised the car had been there for about three days.

11/15 – Burglary in the1600 block of 55th Street South. Officers responded to a report of three juveniles breaking windows in an unoccupied abandoned house. Officers made contact with one of the juveniles who stated that a friend of his broke the window. The officers located the juvenile who broke the window and he admitted to breaking it. The owner of the property did not want to pursue charges.

11/15 – Burglary to a residence in the 2800 block of 47th Street South. A resident located several bags of items in his side yard. A check of the property led to a residence down the street. While both residents were inside, an unidentified suspect made entry and took various items.

