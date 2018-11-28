Local Crime Watch: Nov 29

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Media Alert
Bicyclist, Jeep Crash Leaves One Injured
On November 24 at 6:26 p.m. Darrell Williams, 60, was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler while crossing the street on his bicycle in St. Petersburg.
The driver, Matthew Meeks, 33, was driving westbound on 5th Avenue North while Williams was crossing mid-block between 35th and 36th Street North.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Williams rode his bicycle into the path of Meek’s vehicle. The Wrangler swerved to avoid the collision, however it struck Williams.
Williams was transported to Bayfront Health – St. Petersburg with life threatening injuries, police said.
Alcohol was not a factor in this crash and the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with the investigation.
Gulfport
Theft- petit
11/20, 9 a.m., 5800 Block of 9th Avenue South
11/20, 12:45 p.m., 2100 Block of 52nd Street South
Theft- grand
11/23, time unknown, 5800 Block of 13th Avenue South
Burglary- residence
11/20, 11:15 a.m., 5500 Block of 14th Avenue South
Burglary- vehicle
11/21, 5:30 p.m., 5300 Block of 16th Avenue South
Stolen Vehicle
11/21, time unknown, 1300 Block of Freemont Street South
11/24, 8 p.m., 800 Block of 58th Street South
Vandal/Crime Mischief
11/23, 12:30 p.m., 3100 Block of Beach Boulevard South
Assault
11/22, 3:38 p.m., 5000 Block of 8th Avenue South
St. Pete Beach
Missing Persons
11/21, 9:38 a.m., 7500 Block of Blind Pass Road
Theft- petit
11/21, 3 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Theft- grand
11/23, 3 p.m., 7500 Block of Blind Pass Road
Traffic Accident
11/23, 6:57 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Battery
11/22, 10 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Weapon
11/23, 1:25 p.m., 4900 Block of Gulf Boulevard