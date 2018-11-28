Local Crime Watch: Nov 29

A sampling of police reports from November 21 through November 28 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Media Alert

Bicyclist, Jeep Crash Leaves One Injured

On November 24 at 6:26 p.m. Darrell Williams, 60, was struck by a 2018 Jeep Wrangler while crossing the street on his bicycle in St. Petersburg.

The driver, Matthew Meeks, 33, was driving westbound on 5th Avenue North while Williams was crossing mid-block between 35th and 36th Street North.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Williams rode his bicycle into the path of Meek’s vehicle. The Wrangler swerved to avoid the collision, however it struck Williams.

Williams was transported to Bayfront Health – St. Petersburg with life threatening injuries, police said.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash and the driver of the Jeep is cooperating with the investigation.

Gulfport

Theft- petit

11/20, 9 a.m., 5800 Block of 9th Avenue South

11/20, 12:45 p.m., 2100 Block of 52nd Street South

Theft- grand

11/23, time unknown, 5800 Block of 13th Avenue South

Burglary- residence

11/20, 11:15 a.m., 5500 Block of 14th Avenue South

Burglary- vehicle

11/21, 5:30 p.m., 5300 Block of 16th Avenue South

Stolen Vehicle

11/21, time unknown, 1300 Block of Freemont Street South

11/24, 8 p.m., 800 Block of 58th Street South

Vandal/Crime Mischief

11/23, 12:30 p.m., 3100 Block of Beach Boulevard South

Assault

11/22, 3:38 p.m., 5000 Block of 8th Avenue South

St. Pete Beach

Missing Persons

11/21, 9:38 a.m., 7500 Block of Blind Pass Road

Theft- petit

11/21, 3 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft- grand

11/23, 3 p.m., 7500 Block of Blind Pass Road

Traffic Accident

11/23, 6:57 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery

11/22, 10 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Weapon

11/23, 1:25 p.m., 4900 Block of Gulf Boulevard