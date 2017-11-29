Local Crime Watch: Nov 30

A sampling of police reports from November 19 through November 25 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer
Gulfport
Battery
11/24, 1:25 p.m., 2800 block of 51st Street S
Burglary – vehicle
11/21, 11:30 p.m., 900 block of 55th Street S
11/23, 7:30 p.m., 5700 block of 25th Avenue S
11/23, 7:35 p.m., 1000 block of 59th Street S
11/25, 5 p.m., 700 block of HULL Street S
Theft – grand
11/25, 5 p.m., 5100 block of 12th Avenue S
11/25, 11 p.m., 5000 block of Jersey Avenue S
Theft – petit
11/25, 2:10 p.m., 4900 block of Newton Avenue S
Vandalism – criminal mischief
11/21, midnight, 2400 block of Beach Boulevard
11/24, 7:30 p.m., 11th Avenue S and 56th Street S
South Pasadena
Battery
11/24, 3:22 a.m., 6900 block of Avenue des Palais
Theft – grand
11/19, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S
11/20, noon, 1100 block of Rue des Rois
11/24, noon, 1800 block of Shore Drive S
Theft – petit
11/21, 5:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S
Theft – shoplifting
11/21, 2:07 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S
11/21, 5:14 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S
St. Pete Beach
Battery
11/24, 5:05 p.m., 7700 block of Blind Pass Road
Battery – sexual
11/21, noon, 500 block of Corey Avenue
Theft – grand
11/22, 6 a.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue
11/22, 9 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard
11/23, 2:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard
Theft – petit
11/23, 8 p.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue
11/26, 8 a.m., 14500 block of Passage Way