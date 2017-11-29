Local Crime Watch: Nov 30

A sampling of police reports from November 19 through November 25 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Gulfport

Battery

11/24, 1:25 p.m., 2800 block of 51st Street S

Burglary – vehicle

11/21, 11:30 p.m., 900 block of 55th Street S

11/23, 7:30 p.m., 5700 block of 25th Avenue S

11/23, 7:35 p.m., 1000 block of 59th Street S

11/25, 5 p.m., 700 block of HULL Street S

Theft – grand

11/25, 5 p.m., 5100 block of 12th Avenue S

11/25, 11 p.m., 5000 block of Jersey Avenue S

Theft – petit

11/25, 2:10 p.m., 4900 block of Newton Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/21, midnight, 2400 block of Beach Boulevard

11/24, 7:30 p.m., 11th Avenue S and 56th Street S

 

South Pasadena

Battery

11/24, 3:22 a.m., 6900 block of Avenue des Palais

Theft – grand

11/19, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

11/20, noon, 1100 block of Rue des Rois

11/24, noon, 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – petit

11/21, 5:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – shoplifting

11/21, 2:07 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

11/21, 5:14 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

 

St. Pete Beach

Battery

11/24, 5:05 p.m., 7700 block of Blind Pass Road

Battery – sexual

11/21, noon, 500 block of Corey Avenue

Theft – grand

11/22, 6 a.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

11/22, 9 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

11/23, 2:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

11/23, 8 p.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue

11/26, 8 a.m., 14500 block of Passage Way

