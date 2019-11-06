Local Crime Watch: Nov 7

A sampling of police reports from October 24 through November 3 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

10/24 – Grand theft: 2500 block of 57th Street South. A resident reported that a person agreed to buy his electric bike from him that was valued at $1,000. The person took the bike and was supposed to return with the money, but he did not. Probable cause exists for the arrest of the bicycle thief.

10/24 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5000 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into their vehicle sometime overnight and moved some things around. Nothing was missing from the vehicle and there were no signs of forced entry.

10/25 – Retail theft in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A business owner reported that a woman brought items up to the counter and put her ban card in the card reader. She then pulled her card from the card reader before the transaction was finalized and left the store with the items. Responding officers located the woman, but the business owner decided not to prosecute her for the theft.

10/26 – Hit and run crash in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A vehicle struck a large section of PVC fencing and then took off leaving approximately $6,000 worth of damage. The vehicle involved in this crash fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in of St Petersburg.

10/26 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An employee reported that several females stole items from the store. A description of the car they were in was provided and Officer Ross located them as they were leaving and stopped the vehicle. The employee determined that three of the vehicle occupants were involved in the theft. One of the women was released with a referral to the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and the other two were issued criminal referrals for retail theft because they denied their involvement (admission is a requirement for APAD).

10/26 – Driving under the influence at the corner of Horan Way South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Bynum stopped a vehicle for driving below the speed limit and swerving. The driver, Gia Ockuly, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, she was arrested. Her breath alcohol content was .149/.152.

10/27 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2500 block of Beach Boulevard. The front passenger window to a vehicle was smashed out and several items were taken from the vehicle.

10/27 – Hit and run crash in the 2000 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that a vehicle struck the driver’s side of her vehicle while it was parked. She did not see the crash occur.

10/28 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 16th Avenue South. A vehicle reported stolen in St. Petersburg that was responsible for a hit and run crash in Gulfport was recovered in Gulfport. The vehicle was processed for forensic evidence.

10/28 – Overdose in the 5000 block of Jersey Avenue South. Family members of a 29-year-old female called 911 to report that she was not breathing and they believed she had overdosed on heroin. Officer Pope arrived before rescue personnel and located the unresponsive female on the bedroom floor. He administered CPR and was able to get a pulse just as rescue personnel arrived. Rescue personnel administered Narcan and transported her to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery.

10/28 – Trespass after warning in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officer Ross observed Max Reiner sitting on the outside patio of a business where he had previously been issued a trespass warning. He was arrested for trespass after warning.

10/29 – Traffic arrest in the 1100 block of 49th Street South. Officer McIntyre stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. A records check revealed that the driver, Demitra McCant, did not have a valid driver’s license. She was arrested.

10/30 – Warrant arrest in the 5600 block of 19th Avenue South. Officers located a juvenile with an active pick-up order for failing to appear in court on a criminal traffic charge. The juvenile was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/24 through 10/30 — The marine unit was on the water for approximately 16 hours this week. Marine unit officers conducted seven vessel stops and two boater contacts.

Battery

10/28, 4:33 a.m., 4900 block of 13th Avenue S

10/31, 9:57 p.m., 4900 block of 31st Avenue S

Burglary – residence

11/2, 1:10 a.m., 5200 block of 12th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

11/3, 4 p.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Shoplifting

10/25, 7:19 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/30, 10:15 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – grand

10/28, midnight, 5000 block of 29th Avenue S

10/28, 10:05 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

10/25, 10 a.m., 700 block of 60th Street S

10/31, 5:30 a.m., 5600 block of 31st Avenue S

11/1, 7:45 p.m., 900 block of 61st Street S

11/2, 5:11 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

11/3, 7:25 a.m., 1600 block of 49th Street S

Trespassing

10/28, 12:22 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/29, 5 p.m., 5600 block of 30th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

10/28, 10:38 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

11/1, midnight, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

10/27, 3:56 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/30, 8:02 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – structure

10/30, midnight, 600 block of 75th Avenue

Burglary – vehicle

10/27, 9:34 a.m., 200 block of 41st Avenue

Theft – grand

10/28, 8:07 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf Boulevard

11/2, 4:42 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

11/1, 10:57 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard