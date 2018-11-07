Local Crime Watch: Nov 8

A sampling of police reports from October 7 through October 17 in Gulfport.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

10/25 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of 15th Avenue South. While helping with an assist citizen call, it was discovered that Kaitlyn Campbell had an outstanding warrant out of Sarasota County for possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

10/25 – Warrant arrest in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South. Officers responded to the area regarding two men that were yelling at each other at a bus stop. Eric Thomas, who initially provided a false name to Officer Priest, had an outstanding warrant issued by Pinellas County for failure to appear for a retail theft charge. He was also charged with providing a false name and was transported to the Pinellas County jail.

10/27 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2400 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that she left her purse in her car and the car unlocked at approximately 6pm. When she returned to the car at 10 p.m. the purse was gone.

10/28 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that he left his vehicle unlocked overnight and it was broken into. A gold watch, a money clip with $50, and debit cards were missing from the vehicle. The victim also reported that his

vehicle had been broken into a week before and he did not report it.

10/28 – Traffic Stop/possession of marijuana at Gulfport Boulevard and Oleander Way. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. The driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana under the driver’s seat. He was issued an Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion referral for possession of marijuana.

10/28 – Theft in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to the laundry facility where they made contact with a victim who advised that she left the area and when she came back her laundry was stolen.

10/29 – Driving under the influence at Newton Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped Darquel Quarterman for an inoperable tag light and discovered that he was

under the influence (DUI). Quarterman refused to submit to a breath test and was arrested for DUI and possession of marijuana.

10/30 – Battery in the 5100 block of 11th Avenue South. Officers responded to a late reported battery at a school bus stop. A student exited the bus to walk home and was attacked by two other students from another school. During the altercation an adult was present and video recorded the incident. Once the two students finished with their attack, they got into

a vehicle with the adult who had been video recording the incident and left the area. Gulfport Police are currently working with the School Resource officer in an attempt to identify the suspects.

10/30 – Information in the 1200 block of 61st Street South. Officers responded to the Stetson Law College for reports of racist fliers being posted around campus. Officer’s spoke to the Assistant Director of Public Safety who stated they were going to handle the issue from within. There was no violation of any criminal law.

10/31 – Traffic Stop in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An officer initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program and was given a referral.

10/31 – Stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 27th Avenue South. Officers responded to the residence where a vehicle was stolen from the driveway. The registered owner was able to track the vehicle on an app. The vehicle was located in St. Petersburg jurisdiction and recovered. There are no suspects at this time.

10/31 – Domestic in the 1300 block of 60th Street South. Officers responded to an in-progress disturbance. When officers arrived, they heard a fence rattle when they looked around the corner, they saw John Reynolds running from the scene. Officers ran after Reynolds while keeping him in sight until the area of 9th Avenue South and 59th Street South. Officers yelled at Reynolds to stop multiple times but he kept walking away from them. An officer deployed his Taser and took Reynolds into custody. Reynolds complained of pain so he was transported to Palms of

Pasadena where he was medically cleared. He was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail for resisting an officer without violence.

Fatality in Pedestrian Crash

On Tuesday, November 6, at 9:16 a.m., an elderly man crossing 30th Avenue North at 31st Street was struck by a pick-up truck, according to the St Petersburg Police Department.

The victim, Francis Robert Hass, 86, was transported to Bayfront Hospital and later died of his injuries, police said.

According to police reports, the driver, Jesse Todd Casazza, 45, stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

There was no sign of impairment for the driver or the victim. No criminal charges are pending. The investigation is still underway.