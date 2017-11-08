Local Crime Watch: Nov 9

A sampling of police reports from October 26 through November 4 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, Media Alert and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

10/26 – Person under the influence at 3128 Beach Boulevard. The morning staff at Manatees on the Bay contacted the Gulfport Police in reference to a male sleeping on the patio. The male was intoxicated. Officer Sigsbee woke him up and he was provided a ride to his residence in Gulfport.

10/27 – Disorderly conduct in the 6300 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that a female was breaking items in her front yard. The female resident explained that she had had a disagreement with her husband. She had broken several lawn ornaments and various pieces of glassware. She advised that she would go inside and avoid disturbing the neighbors any further.

10/27 – Warrant arrest in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South. A caller reported a possible fight occurring at Veteran’s Park. The individuals were located and stated they were just arguing. A check of one of the males showed an active warrant out of Kentucky for child neglect. Kanon Campbell was arrested.

10/28 – Fleeing and eluding in the 4600 block of 15th Avenue South. Officer Carter attempted to stop a vehicle because the registered owner was listed as having an outstanding arrest warrant. The vehicle fled into St. Petersburg. Officer Carter did not pursue because it was not justified under agency policy.

10/28 – Arrest on warrant in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Carter located Matthew Gwinn, who had been trying to evade officers for several days because he had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested for a failure to appear for driving under the influence.

10/29 – Recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Royal Palm Drive South. A truck that was reported stolen in Hillsborough County was found abandoned after having crashed into a mailbox and fire hydrant in Gulfport.

10/29 – Fraud in the 5500 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone used her eBay account information in an attempt to make multiple purchases.

10/29 – Dog at large creating a city ordinance violation in the 5600 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident reported that a dog was running loose. When Officer Nieves arrived he discovered that the dog at large was attacking two other dogs, one of which later died. He deployed his Taser while the dog was attacking one of the dogs and this caused the attacking dog to run off. The dog was located and the dog’s owner was issued a city ordinance violation for the dog being loose.

10/30 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A resident reported that his vehicle was entered overnight while parked at his resident and some items were stolen from within.

10/30 – Theft in the 5000 Block of Jersey Avenue South. A resident reported that someone stole his bicycle while it was in his front yard.

11/1 – Animal call in the 5600 block Newton Avenue South. A resident found a dog at large and requested an officer to respond to retrieve it. The officer was able to locate a microchip and located the owner. The owner responded to retrieve their dog.

11/1 – Disorderly conduct in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers received a complaint that an intoxicated person was harassing other customers as well as staff at a business. The staff advised that they wanted the male removed from the store and cited for trespassing. During the investigation, a second male became involved and claimed to be family to the first male. Both males were issued written trespass warnings at the request of the staff.

11/1 – Trespass in the 2000 block of 49th Street South. A woman inside the Wells Fargo Bank began yelling at staff and causing a scene about a deposit. She left the property prior to police arrival.

Battery

11/2, 10:40 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

11/2, 5 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – aggravated

11/3, 11 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – business

11/2, 3:36 a.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

11/4, 10 a.m., 5100 Block of 29th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

10/29, 10 a.m., 5600 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

10/29, 12:50 p.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

10/30, 9 a.m., 5200 Block of 13th Avenue S

Theft – petit

10/29, 2:30 p.m., 5000 Block of Jersey Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

11/1, midnight, 7900 Block of Sailboat Key Boulevard

Theft – petty

11/1, midnight, 7900 Block of Sailboat Key Boulevard

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/29, 11:44 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

10/31, 2:58 a.m., 3700 Block of Gulf Boulevard

11/1, noon, 300 Block of Corey Avenue

Theft – petty

10/29, 9:16 p.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

11/2, 8:30 p.m., 3100 Block of West De Bazan Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/2, 2:30 p.m., 7100 Block of Coquina Way