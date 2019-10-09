Local Crime Watch: Oct 10

A sampling of police reports from September 26 through October 4 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

9/26 – Theft in the 6100 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone might have helped themselves to 142 gallons of water while she was out of town.

9/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of Jersey Avenue South. A resident reported items missing from their unlocked vehicle.

9/27 – Fraud/phone scam in the 1800 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported receiving a phone call from a man who identified himself as Captain John Brown with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The man claiming to be the captain told our resident that there were outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear for federal jury duty and gave them instructions on how to get the warrants cleared up. The caller advised them to get money stacks from their bank and provide the details to him on the phone. Our resident is out $1,750.00.

9/27 – Battery in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. John Morrison went to a business to argue with an employee about charges that were made to his card. The argument got heated and Morrison went behind the counter and shoved the clerk. Morrison was arrested for battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/27 – Theft in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard. A person paid for $25 worth of gas and forgot to pump it. When he returned to the gas pump, someone had already pumped his $25 worth of gas.

9/28 – Driving under the influence (DUI) at the corner of 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague had contact with Olga Malykhin, who appeared to be very intoxicated, when he was called for a problem at a residence. She did not live at the address and was told not to drive. She chose to ignore that advice and drove away a short time later. A DUI investigation was conducted and she was then arrested. Her breath alcohol content was .294/.296. Malykhin was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/29 – Battery (Unfounded) at the Peninsula Inn. An employee who was fired from the restaurant at the Peninsula Inn came to the police station to report she was battered by a fellow employee during an altercation after she was terminated. Several witnesses at the business contradicted her story and the report was determined to be unfounded.

9/29 – Burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. A person reported that his son’s home was broken into between 8 p.m. the night before and 11 a.m. that morning. The suspect entered through an unsecured window and stole two gaming systems, electric guitars and two rifles out of an unlocked safe.

9/29 – Trespass in the 2500 block of 50th Street South. A resident reported that a male had been on his fenced-in property. The property has motion-activated cameras that showed the person on at least two occasions on the property. The person was gone when officers checked the area.

9/30 – Theft in the 1300 block of York Street South. A resident reported that a male knocked on their door and then walked away. A short time later the male knocked again asking for a drink of water. When the victim turned away, the suspect stole her phone from the window ledge of the house. The victim called the phone and a female answered and told her the phone was sold to her for $40.

9/30 – Fire on Gulfport Beach. A person flagged down an officer to report a trashcan that was fully engulfed on the beachfront. It is unknown how the fire started but it was extinguished by a fire extinguisher from the patrol car.

9/30 – Burglary to a vehicle at the corner of 18th Avenue South and York Street South. A resident reported that he saw two male juveniles inside a neighbor’s car. Officers located the juveniles and a witness positively identified them. The juveniles were arrested for two vehicle burglaries and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/1 – Disturbance in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Two men argued about one of them supporting President Trump. According to witnesses, both men were intoxicated and had a physical altercation. Based on conflicting statements, it is unclear if either of the men connected with their punches. One of the men left the scene before the police arrived.

10/1 – Theft/fraud in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. Officers responded to the location for a stolen bankcard that was then used at a local store.

10/1 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of 59th Street South. Officers responded to the location for a vehicle that had been burglarized.

Battery

9/28, 10:45 a.m., 2900 block of Beach Boulevard

9/29, 6:08 a.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

9/30, 7:30 p.m., Beach Boulevard S and Shore Boulevard

Burglary – residence

10/4, midnight, 5100 block of 18th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

9/29, 6:30 p.m., 18th Avenue S and 51st Way S

10/2, 12:12 a.m., 800 block of 59th Street S

10/2, 12:30 p.m., 5300 block of 31st Avenue S

10/2, 11 p.m., 5600 block of 12th Avenue S

Theft – grand

9/26, midnight, 5100 block of Newton Avenue S

Theft – petit

9/29, 10 a.m., 1300 block of York Street S

9/30, 12:45 a.m., 2000 block of 49th Street S

10/1, 9:30 p.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

10/3, 11:10 a.m., 900 block of 53rd Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/30, 9 a.m., 2700 block of 45th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

9/29, 1:10 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/2, 9:18 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

10/3, 12:30 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

9/30, 11 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

10/2, 11:45 p.m., 6500 block of Gulf Winds Drive

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/1, 5:52 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard