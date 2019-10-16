Local Crime Watch: Oct 17

A sampling of police reports from October 3 through October 12 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

10/3 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South. A person reported that he had fallen asleep in his car at a park and when he awoke, his Samsung cell phone was missing. Verizon tracked it to a house in Gulfport but no one was home when officers went there.

10/4 – Theft in the 900 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that a white male took a package off of her porch and was last seen westbound on 9th Avenue South with a group of males. The suspect was gone on arrival and the victim did not want to prosecute because the package only contained two books.

10/4 – Traffic arrest in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Officer Smith investigated a minor crash and a records check revealed that the driver of the at-fault vehicle, Angelo Petruzzello, did not have a valid license. In addition, the tag on the car he was operating had been reported stolen. Petruzzello was arrested for driving while his license was suspended and was issued a citation for driving an unregistered vehicle. He told the officer that someone else had given him the stolen tag and he did not know it was stolen.

10/5 – Burglary in the 5100 block of 18th Avenue South. A lawn mower was stolen from an enclosed back porch.

10/5 – Arrest on warrant/traffic stop at the corner of 49th Street South and 25th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, Mark Wagner, had an outstanding warrant for use of firearm while under the influence. The warrant was confirmed and he was arrested.

10/7 – Stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 60th Street South. A resident loaned his vehicle out 10 days prior to a former inmate he had befriended while in custody. The vehicle has not been returned and the suspect has not been in contact.

10/7 – Trespass in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. A person reported seeing a male lying beside a business. Thomas Wilson was located and he had been previously trespassed from the property. He was arrested for trespass after warning.

10/8 – Warrant arrest/traffic stop at the corner of 58th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped Leevan Livingston for an expired temporary tag and discovered that he was driving on a suspended license. Livingston also had an outstanding warrant for uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Livingston was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/8 – Burglary to a residence in the 600 block of 54th Lane South. A resident reported that sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., someone cut the screen to a porch and stole an electric bicycle worth approximately $2,000. Someone saw two males in the area who may have been involved.

10/9 – Suspicious person in the 5000 block of 17th Avenue South. A business owner reported seeing a person dressed in all black from head to toe and wearing a skull mask and a hoodie walking down the road swinging a chain. The person was said to have stopped in front of the business and stared down the employees before walking towards 49th Street South. Shaleah Harris was stopped near the Family Dollar. She stated that she was just wearing the mask because of Halloween. She even admitted that her mother told her she would get arrested for walking around with the mask on. She was given a notice to appear for wearing the mask on a public street.

10/9 – Follow-up arrest made in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Officer Janovich developed probable cause for a suspect in a residential burglary report he took last week involving stolen firearms. The suspect, Ben Halford, pawned several of the stolen items and when confronted at his home allowed officers inside to retrieve the remainder of the stolen property. He was charged with armed burglary and dealing in stolen property.

10/9 – Theft at Walgreens. Employees reported a male stuffed several bottles of dish soap down his pants and fled the store northbound.

10/3 through 10/11 – The marine unit boat was displayed at the Gulfport Public Safety Night on Thursday, October 4. It was down part of the week for routine service.

Battery

10/5, 6:30 p.m., 1400 block of Freemont Street S

10/10, 11:30 a.m., 1000 block of 60th Street S

Burglary – residence

10/7, 10 a.m., 600 block of 54th Lane S

Burglary – vehicle

10/4, 7:30 a.m., 1000 block of Freemont Street S

10/9, midnight, 7th Avenue S & 52nd Street S

10/10, midnight, 5300 block of 12th Avenue S

Shoplifting

10/8, 3:10 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

10/12, 1:22 p.m., 5800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

10/3, 11:10 a.m., 900 block of 53rd Street S

10/9, 2:10 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

10/11, 8 a.m., 1700 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – vehicle

10/6, midnight, 1600 block of 60th Street S

10/12, 7 p.m., 1400 block of Gray Street S

Trespassing

10/6, 11:51 p.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

10/7, 12:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/9, 2:37 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petty

10/7, 6:21 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/5, 12:30 a.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/11, 10:28 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

10/8, 4:50 a.m., 6700 block of Sunset Way

10/11, 1 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

10/8, 4:25 a.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

10/8, 2:17 p.m., 300 block of 40th Avenue

Trespassing

10/10, 6:38 p.m., 100 block of 52nd Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/12, 7 p.m., 200 block of 73rd Avenue