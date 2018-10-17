Local Crime Watch: Oct 18

A sampling of police reports from October 4 through October 10 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

10/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 17th Avenue South. Witnesses observed two people breaking into a work van and stealing the keys and a wallet. The neighbors chased the suspects and one of them eventually gave the keys and wallet back to the witness. One of the juveniles stopped running and was immediately taken into custody. The other juvenile continued running and attempted to hide in the bushes at a residence. A K9 team was able to track him and he was arrested. Both juveniles were charged with burglary.

10/4 – Retail theft in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. An employee of a mini market reported that a known female entered the store, picked up a bottle of wine and stated, “You owe me this.” She then proceeded to walk out of the store without paying for it. The female was identified as Natalie Minish from prior contacts. Minish was at her residence and did not deny taking the wine. She told officers that the store took $16 from her in the past so they owed her the wine. She was arrested for retail theft and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/5 – Traffic stop/warrant arrest in the 5600 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Nicita stopped Barbara Lawson for speeding and arrested her for an outstanding warrant for failing to have a child attend school.

10/5 – Criminal mischief in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. A woman reported that her boyfriend took her cell phone and threw it on the ground causing it to break into pieces during an argument. Bennie Smarr was located and arrested for breaking the victim’s phone.

10/6 – Traffic arrest in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. Officer Priest observed Carrie Baker arriving at the residence of an elderly man she is being investigated for exploiting. She has been told previously that she was not permitted to drive due to her license being suspended and has been told to stay away from the victim while the case is being investigated but she keeps returning. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/6 – Battery in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. Officers were dispatched to a residence over a dispute between two neighbors. Ronald Arnold was upset over comments his neighbor made towards Arnold’s wife. Arnold went to the neighbor’s residence to confront him. A physical altercation took place where both men were injured. Ronald Arnold was arrested for battery against someone over 65 years old and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail after he was medically cleared at the hospital.

10/7 – Arrest on warrant (juvenile): Gulfport City Hall. A juvenile turned herself in at the police department for several juvenile pick-up orders (warrants) issued by Pinellas County.

10/7 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1200 block of 59th Street South. Two juvenile males were seen by a resident going through her vehicle. The males ran off before officers arrived, but the responding officers were able to develop suspects in the case.

10/7 – Burglary to a residence in the 1100 block of 59th Street South. A resident reported a burglary to their residence where $24,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

10/8 – Loitering and prowling/possession of burglary tools in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue South. After seeing two black male teenagers attempting to get into her neighbor’s fenced-in back yard, the resident called 911. The suspects were located down the street. Both juveniles were on probation for multiple offenses including burglary and giving false names to officers. When they were searched as part of the arrest process, the officers found latex gloves in their pockets. They were both transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/10 – Warrant arrest in the 5600 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Marshall located Brittany Jenkins at her residence and arrested her for an outstanding warrant for Housing Assistance Fraud.

10/4 to 10/10 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately 17 hours. Marine unit officers had contact with 13 vessels, issued two marine citations and assisted with the return of a dog that jumped from a vessel in the bay. Sergeant Thomas Woodman went to the boat ramp at Bay Pines to assist with the removal of derelict vessels that had been in Boca Ciega Bay.