Local Crime Watch: Oct 24

A sampling of police reports from October 10 through October 19 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

10/10 – Burglary to a vehicle at the corner of 7th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. A recreational vehicle was parked in an unsecured lot. During a three- to four-week time frame, someone forced entry into it and stole a battery along with two televisions.

10/11 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into their vehicle and stole a firearm, laptop, jewelry and some other items while they were out of town.

10/12 – Theft in the 1700 block of 53rd Street South. A Christmas tree that was planted in the front yard of a residence was stolen during the evening hours.

10/13 – Stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Gray Street South. A man borrowed his girlfriend’s vehicle and after two days of him not returning it or hearing from him, she reported the vehicle stolen. The vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash and recovered in Tampa.

10/13 – Theft of a firearm in the 5800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A revolver was stolen from the inside of a residence. It is unknown when the firearm was taken or who took it.

10/14 – Fraud/theft in the 1200 block of Hull Street South. A resident reported that someone used their debit card to purchase nearly $4,000 worth of items online.

10/14 – Arrest on warrant in the 5200 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident called to report that he saw two males near his car and he believed they attempted to enter the vehicle. Officer Bynum located them nearby and one of the individuals, identified as Rodney Hammonds, had an outstanding warrant for sale of narcotics. He was arrested.

10/15 – Armed person in the 1300 block of 60th Street South. Officers responded to the report of a person threatening someone with a knife. It was determined that no crime occurred that this was a verbal dispute between family members.

10/15 – Criminal mischief in the 2800 block of Tifton Street South. A person destroyed property inside a residence that belonged to his ex-spouse after a court hearing that occurred earlier in the day did not go in his favor.

10/15 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of Jersey Avenue South. A resident reported that someone stole a pair of prescription sunglasses and an iPhone charging cable from their unlocked vehicle. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Rodney Hammonds, who had been arrested on 10/14 for outstanding warrants. Hammonds was still in jail so the charges were added and the sunglasses were recovered and returned to her.

10/10 through 10/16 – The marine unit was on the water for a total of approximately 11 hours. Marine unit officers conducted six vessel stops and eight boater contacts.

Burglary – residence

10/17, 11 p.m., 5100 block of 31st Avenue S

Burglary – structure

10/16, 6 p.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

10/14, 2:18 a.m., 5300 block of Jersey Avenue S

Shoplifting

10/16, 5:12 p.m., 1400 block of 58th Street S

Theft – grand

10/17, 3:45 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

10/14, 11 a.m., 49th Street S & 24th Avenue S

10/17, 8:35 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

10/18, 5 p.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

Trespassing

10/17, 5:21 p.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/14, noon, 2800 block of Tifton Street S

10/17, 4 a.m., 5900 block of Shore Boulevard

South Pasadena

Burglary – residence

10/14, 8 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

10/14, 3:06 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/15, 10:45 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/15, 9 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

10/14, 1:16 p.m., 900 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

10/14, 1 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/14, 8:10 p.m., 400 block of 87th Avenue

10/19, 10:30 p.m., 3800 block of Belle Vista Drive E

Burglary – vehicle

10/11, 1 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

10/16, 5 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

10/14, 12:54 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

10/15, 11:34 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

10/16, midnight, 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

10/15, 10 p.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue