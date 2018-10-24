Local Crime Watch: Oct 25

A sampling of police reports from October 7 through October 17 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Gulfport

10/11 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. While driving by a vehicle repair shop, Officer Priest observed a vehicle with its emergency flashers on. As he pulled in to the parking lot to investigate, he observed a second vehicle in the lot with its brake lights on. As Officer Priest approached the second vehicle, he observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat. Guy Stokes admitted to entering two vehicles in the parking lot looking for spare change. Stokes was arrested for burglary and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/12 – Recovered runaway juvenile in the 5400 block of 8th Avenue South. The father of a runaway juvenile located his daughter in Gulfport with her boyfriend who was also documented as a runaway. She attempted to run from her father so he physically restrained her until officers arrived. She was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act and transported to the Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services center due to statements she made to the responding officers. Her boyfriend was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center as his parents could not be reached.

10/12 – Assisted another agency with a fraud report in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A resident reported that she was scammed for over $1,000 for a fake sweepstakes. Officers were able to determine the crime occurred out of Gulfport’s jurisdiction so the case was sent to the appropriate agency.

10/13 – Battery/criminal mischief in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. A woman called 911 to report that a female juvenile was out of control breaking things in her house. When the woman and her son attempted to stop the juvenile, she punched the woman in the face. The victim did not wish to prosecute.

10/13 – Burglary to a storage unit at Gulfport Storage Center. A customer reported that sometime in the last month someone cut the lock to his storage unit and stole over $500 in property.

10/13 – Traffic arrest at the intersection of Horan Way and Gulfport Boulevard South.

Officer Pope stopped Jacqueline Tinson for speeding and discovered she had no valid license. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/13 – Fleeing and eluding in the 6100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Marotta attempted to stop a white Mercury Cougar that was traveling at 57 miles per hour in the 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. The vehicle fled. The owner of the vehicle stated her nephew had the car. She then reported it stolen to the St Petersburg Police Department.

10/14 – Traffic arrest at the intersection of 58th Street South and 28th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped Dwayne Dalton for operating a van with no tag. Officer Clague had just issued Dwayne a criminal citation three weeks ago for driving on a suspended license and he admitted to the officer that he did not intend to show up for his court date. Dwayne was arrested for driving on a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of marijuana.

10/14 – Battery at Save A Lot. A customer got into an argument inside the store with two of his ex-girlfriend’s brothers. They began fighting and eventually all parties left the store and fled the scene. The victim was located at the bathroom in McDonald’s but refused treatment.

10/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3000 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that she saw a juvenile inside her neighbor’s truck. When the juvenile saw the witness, he fled with two other juveniles. The juveniles were located a short distance away by Officer Palazzolo. The juvenile that was seen inside the vehicle was arrested for vehicle burglary and was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

10/14 – Traffic arrest for an outstanding warrant in the 5500 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Dillard approached a vehicle that had been parked at a closed business and the driver quickly left when the officer pulled into the parking lot. The driver, Alannah Foreman, had an outstanding aggravated battery warrant out of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was arrested after the warrant was confirmed.

10/16 – Follow up to a vehicle burglary in the 5800 block of 24th Avenue South. Officer Petit received results from the forensic evidence lab related to three vehicle burglaries that occurred in July. A juvenile who resides in Gulfport was arrested for the three vehicle burglaries as well as a grand theft charge.

10/17 – Violation of pre-trial release in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. Officer Priest has been investigating a case involving two people possibly exploiting an elderly man. One of the involved parties was arrested for stealing the victim’s vehicle. When he was arrested, a judge put a no-contact order in place meaning the offender was not permitted to contact the victim of the vehicle theft. Despite the no-contact order, the offender made 23 phone calls from the jail to the victim, so Officer Priest added a charge for violating the no-contact order.

Assault

10/13, 4:15 p.m., 4900 block of 12th Avenue S

Battery

10/12, 8:50 a.m., 4900 block of 12th Avenue S

10/13, 11:25 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

10/7, 10:57 p.m., 2200 block of 53rd Street S

Burglary – structure

10/12, midnight, 1900 block of 49th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

10/10, 5 a.m., 1800 block of 49th Street S

10/13, 11:07 a.m., 3000 block of 56th Street S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

10/13, 7:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

10/10, 8 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

10/11, 1 a.m., 7300 block of Sun Island Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/15, 3:47 a.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – business

10/7, 9:30 a.m., 300 block of 85th Avenue

Burglary – residence

10/9, 12:15 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

10/15, noon, 200 block of 73rd Avenue

10/8, 9:30 a.m., 300 block of 85th Avenue

Shoplifting

10/9, 1 p.m., 7100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

10/8, 4 p.m., 8700 block of Blind Pass Road

10/9, 12:39 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

10/11, noon, 600 block of 75th Avenue

Trespassing

10/7, 10:51 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Weapon

10/10, 4:35 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard