Local Crime Watch: Oct 3

A sampling of police reports from September 19 through September 28 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

9/19 – Trespass/warrant arrest at Boca Ciega High School (BCHS). The school resource officers at BCHS attempted to stop a juvenile trespasser who has been removed from campus multiple times. The juvenile fled the campus into the neighborhood south of 11th Avenue South. Patrol officers assisted in setting a perimeter and quickly arrested the juvenile for trespassing on school grounds and an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough County for auto theft.

9/20 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 49th Street South. Sergeant Vandenberg located a truck in the alleyway behind this location that had been reported stolen in St. Petersburg. The truck was in poor condition and could not be processed. The owner retrieved the vehicle.

9/20 – Traffic arrest in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Selvin Zuniga, had a suspended license. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license and an inventory search of his vehicle revealed methamphetamine. He was also charged for with possession of methamphetamine and his car was seized.

9/21 – Theft in the 5700 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident provided officers with a video of an unknown female entering her property and stealing laundry detergent.

9/21 – Disorderly intoxication at 5413 Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to Salty’s for an intoxicated person who was refusing to leave the business. Officer Carter made contact with the bar staff and the male who was refusing to leave. Timothy Conrad was given several opportunities to leave peacefully, but instead argued with Officer Carter and poked him in the chest. When Officer Carter told him he was under arrest, Conrad decided to resist and was eventually taken into custody. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and was issued a written trespass warning for Salty’s.

9/22 – Vandalism in the 1200 block of 61st Street South. A resident discovered their mailbox in the middle of the street. While looking down the roadway, several other mailboxes were damaged as well.

9/22 – Crash in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. A vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at 49th Street South and 18th Avenue South then struck the bus stop shelter at Trolley Market Square causing some significant damage. The vehicle burst into flames. Fortunately the driver was able to get out of the vehicle through the rear door. He was taken to the hospital.

9/24 – Burglary to a residence in the 6300 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that her bicycle was stolen from the rear of her house sometime during the day.

9/25 – Suspicious vehicle in the 6200 block of 8th Avenue South. Officer Pope observed a suspicious vehicle parked in an alleyway. Four juveniles occupied the vehicle. While investigating what they were doing there, one of the juveniles fled from the vehicle and in the process dropped a stolen handgun from his pocket in the alleyway. There is probable cause currently out for his arrest on firearms charges. The back seat passenger was also arrested after a gun was found concealed in his pant leg. The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and the front seat passenger was arrested for possession of THC oil in a vape pen.

9/25 – Burglary to a vehicle: 5300 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported money stolen from a vehicle.

9/25 – Arrest on Warrant in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. Officer Ross had contact with Daniel O’Neill. A records check revealed that O’Neill an outstanding warrant for assault. O’Neill was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/19 through 9/25 – The marine unit members participated in training this week with members from the Gulfport Fire Department to learn how to better respond to water rescues.

Battery

9/26, 9:50 a.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

9/24, 9:30 p.m., 5500 block of 18th Avenue S

9/28, 8:30 p.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

9/24, 4:30 p.m., 5300 block of 14th Avenue S

9/25, 9:30 p.m., 5300 block of Jersey Avenue S

Theft – grand

9/24, 11:41 a.m., 62nd Street S and 8th Avenue S

Theft – petit

9/23, 10 a.m., 6300 block of 11th Avenue S

9/25, 10:55 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

9/25, 1:49 p.m., 6100 block of 8th Avenue S

9/26, unknown time, 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/27, 12:30 a.m., 5800 block of 27th Avenue S

Shoplifting

9/24, 6 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/22, midnight, 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Battery

9/20, 5:43 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

9/24, 1:43 a.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue

Burglary – residence

9/28, midnight, 1200 block of Boca Ciega Isle Drive

Burglary – vehicle

9/24, 1:30 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

9/19, 1:07 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/20, 11 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/23, 7:52 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

9/23, 9 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

Theft – vehicle

9/27, 5:30 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

9/24, 7:56 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

9/28, 6:21 a.m., 900 block of Gulf Way

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/23, 10:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/27, midnight, 6200 block of 2nd Street E

Weapon

9/27, 10:29 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard