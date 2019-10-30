Local Crime Watch: Oct 31

A sampling of police reports from October 18 through October 26 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

10/18 – Criminal mischief in the Diplomat Building at Town Shores condominiums. A resident reported that at around 4 a.m. he heard a loud crash. When he woke up later that morning, he realized someone had broken the top windowpane to his glass front door.

10/18 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that someone entered his home and stole two cell phones and two sets of keys. The suspect may have entered through an unlocked sliding glass door.

10/18 – Warrant arrest in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. While investigating an unrelated matter, officers learned that Naje Baker had outstanding warrants for traffic violations where he failed to appear. He was arrested and while waiting for the transport van, had a seizure. Rescue personnel responded and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

10/18 – Warrant arrest at the corner of 18th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Shquana Souter, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/18 – Trespass in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. Officer Ross saw Max Reiner sitting in front of the TLC Food Store. He had been previously trespassed from this location. He was arrested for trespassing.

10/18 – Retail theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An employee reported that a person purchased something at the pharmacy and then asked for a plastic bag. Next, the man proceeded to put items into the bag and then left the store without paying. Since he was kind enough to leave his information at the pharmacy, he was quickly located on his front porch with the stolen items. John King was arrested for felony retail theft. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/19 – Traffic hazard at the corner of Gulfport Boulevard South and 56th Street South.

A large tree cracked during a storm and fell across the boulevard. The tree struck a vehicle on its way down causing minor damage to a side view mirror. Personnel from the City of Gulfport Streets Department responded quickly and removed the tree from the roadway.

10/20 – Simple Battery in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. An officer responded to a residence where a female advised she was inappropriately touched while house-cleaning for the suspect. A controlled phone call was made to the suspect who admitted to the offense during the call. Jason Patino was arrested for simple battery and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

10/22 – Burglary to a residence in the 1600 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that a person stole his lawn mower. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

10/23 – Fraud in the 6200 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone used her information in order to open a Verizon account. They charged over $3,000 to the account without paying for it and it appeared on her credit report.

10/18 through 10/23 — Marine unit officers were on the water for approximately six hours this week and they conducted five vessel stops.

Battery

10/19, 4:15 p.m., 5600 block of 28th Avenue S

10/23, 11:55 a.m., 2800 block of 49th Street S

Burglary – structure

10/25, midnight, 1100 block of 60th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

10/19, 11 a.m., 2700 block of 53rd Street S

10/20, 4:25 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

10/23, midnight, 5000 block of 8th Avenue S

10/23, 11:20 p.m., 1900 block of 53rd Street S

10/26, 3 a.m., 2500 block of Beach Boulevard S

Shoplifting

10/24, 9:32 a.m., 1000 block of 49th Street S

Theft – grand

10/23, midnight, 2500 block of 57th Street S

Theft – petit

10/17, midnight, 6100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/18, 5 p.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

10/20, midnight, 5400 block of Fairfield Avenue S

10/21, 3:01 p.m., 1600 block of 56th Street S

10/25, 6 p.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

Trespassing

10/23, 4:43 p.m., 4900 block of 31st Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/20, 6 p.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard S

Weapon

10/24, 3:56 p.m., 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

10/19, 7:44 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

10/23, 11 a.m., 7400 block of Bay Island Drive S

Trespassing

10/22, 5:30 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

10/22, 5:30 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/22, 10:42 p.m., 7100 block of S Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

10/23, 1:41 p.m., 8900 block of Blind Pass Road

10/25, 8:06 p.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

Burglary – vehicle

10/23, 2:20 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

Theft – petit

10/18, 11 p.m., 600 block of 76th Avenue

10/21, 3:50 p.m., 2000 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

10/22, 7:59 a.m., 3300 block of W Maritana Drive

10/24, 8 p.m., 3500 block of Gulf Boulevard

10/26, 9:50 a.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue (EXXON station)

Trespassing

10/24, 10:29 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

10/25, 8:06 p.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

10/26, 11:18 a.m., Blind Pass Road and 82nd Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

10/24, 7:50 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard