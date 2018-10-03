Local Crime Watch: Oct 4

A sampling of police reports from September 11 through September 26 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

9/20 – Missing juvenile in the 900 block of 58th Street South. A juvenile was reported missing by her group home after leaving Boca Ciega High School in the middle of the day and not reporting in. She was located later that evening.

9/20 – Criminal mischief in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that her 15-year-old son was being disruptive. She explained that she told him to clean his room and when he didn’t, she took a piece to his video game that prevented him from playing it. As a result, he got angry and put a large hole in his bedroom door. She wanted to prosecute so he was arrested for damaging the door.

9/21 – Traffic stop/warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. The driver pulled into a parking spot and exited the car and refused to stop. Reshod Long was arrested inside the nail salon for driving on a suspended license and violation of his felony probation for fleeing and eluding. The registered owner of the car, Asia Maxwell, was also inside the nail salon and had a warrant for grand theft. Both were arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/22 – Special detail in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers conducted a detail on the Casino docks via land and water to enforce boat registrations.

9/22 – Attempt to locate in the 1800 block of 41st Street South. Officers went to the area to check for a juvenile that had active pick-up orders as well as probable cause for his arrest. The juvenile was seen in the alley and fled upon sight of the officer. A K9 officer attempted to track him with no success.

9/23 – Arrest on warrant (juvenile) in the 1800 block of 41st Street South. Officers received a tip that the juvenile male that ran from them the previous day was back at the location and asleep. Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) along with their K9 officers responded to the scene. The juvenile was taken into custody. While in custody, the juvenile confessed to multiple crimes committed the night prior. This included a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Gray Street South and a hit-and-run committed in that stolen vehicle. The hit-and-run took place in St. Petersburg and involved damage to the vehicle that was hit. The young man also admitted to six vehicle burglaries that occurred on 12th Avenue South between 49th Street South and 52nd Street South. He was turned over to SPPD for an interview regarding the hit-and-run crash.

9/23 – Crash while driving under the influence in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. The driver at fault in the crash, Kirkland Mawae, was arrested for driving under the influence and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. The driver of the vehicle he hit was transported to Bayfront Hospital.

9/23 – Crash while driving under the influence in the 5300 block of 28th Avenue South. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash. Kristina Jenness was traveling eastbound on 28th Avenue South and struck a parked vehicle. She was arrested for driving under the influence and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/25 – Narcotics possession in the 5000 block of 20th Avenue South. Officers Clague and Pope made contact with a suspicious person on a moped who was hanging around the P.E. fields at Gulfport Elementary. He had been asked to leave twice by school officials and kept coming back. Officers asked for consent to search his backpack and he admitted to having crystal meth in his bag. Officers also located prescription medications in his backpack. Eric Haas was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/25 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3000 block of Clinton Street South. A resident reported that the glove box in his car was rummaged through, but nothing was stolen. Based on video from another resident, it is believed the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m.

9/25 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle in the 2900 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported that her video showed someone pulling on the door handles of her car at approximately 3:30 a.m. The suspect is wearing a hooded jacket and has something covering his or her face.

9/25 – Stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. A resident called to report that someone he allowed to use his vehicle had not returned it and he wanted to report it stolen. The vehicle was entered as stolen and later in the evening Officer Dillard saw the vehicle. The suspect, Jacob Johnson, was arrested for the theft.

9/26 – Warrant arrest in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers located Sara Soly at her parent’s residence and arrested her on a burglary warrant issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

9/26 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Marshall located a stolen vehicle backed into the property of known narcotics users. After speaking with the victim and St Petersburg Police Department detectives, it was determined the vehicle was not actually stolen but was used as a drug trade. The vehicle was released back to the owner.

9/26 – Carrying a concealed firearm/grand theft in the 1100 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported seeing a juvenile putting a magazine (often referred to as a clip) in a gun as he walked up the street. Initially, officers were unable to find the person, however, Officer Petit located him and recovered a Springfield 45 semi-auto handgun. The juvenile claimed he had purchased the gun but would not say whom he purchased it from. A theft of firearms call came in shortly after the juvenile was arrested and it was discovered that two guns had been stolen from a safe in a nearby house. Officer Petit was eventually able to get the other juvenile involved to tell him where the second gun was. It was thrown into some bushes and it has been returned to its rightful owner.

Battery

9/14, 7:43 p.m., 15th Avenue S and 59th Street S

Battery – aggravated

9/16, 5 p.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

9/11, 6 p.m., 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/22, 2 a.m., 1200 block of 53rd Street S

9/22, 6:34 a.m., 4900 block of 12th Avenue S

9/22, 10 a.m., 5100 block of 12th Avenue S

9/22, 10 a.m., 5200 block of 12th Avenue S

9/22, 10 p.m., 5000 block of 12th Avenue S

9/22, 10 p.m., 5100 block of 12th Avenue S

9/24, 9:30 p.m., 3000 block of Clinton Street S

Shoplifting

9/22, 11:02 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – grand

9/12, 9:30 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/17, 11:50 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – petit

9/14, 3:30 a.m., 800 block of 59th Street S

9/15, 5 a.m., 1400 block of 58th Street S

9/18, 10:30 p.m., 5600 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

9/22, 7 p.m., 800 block of Gray Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/13, 1 a.m., 5600 block of 30th Avenue S

9/16, 11:54 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/19, 6:25 p.m., 5000 block of 12th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

9/20, 11:15 a.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – residence

9/14, 10 a.m., 1400 block of Corey Way S

Shoplifting

9/20, 8:40 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

9/19, 10:08 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

9/22, 4:58 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/22, 4:59 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/20, 11:16 a.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

9/12, 11:57 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/23, 1:44 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery – aggravated

9/15, 11 p.m., 500 block of 75th Avenue

Shoplifting

9/19, 3:27 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

9/11, 2 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/23, 10:55 a.m., 800 block of Gulf Way

Theft – petit

9/13, 12:50 a.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/15, noon, 200 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

9/22, 1:34 p.m., 2000 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

9/24, noon, 7700 block of Boca Ciega Drive

Theft – vehicle

9/24, 1 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Trespassing

9/15, 12:39 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/15, 5:54 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/18, 3:49 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf Way

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/17, 8:10 a.m., 21st Avenue and Pass-a-Grille Way