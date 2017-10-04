Local Crime Watch: October 5

A sampling of police reports from September 10 through September 30 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, St. Petersburg Police Department, the Gulfport Police Department and the Gulfport Community Update city manager’s weekly report.

Area Narcotics Sale Turns Deadly

Reports of gunshots fired one block east of Gulfport were received by St. Petersburg Police at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street South.

Allison Leigh Boyke, 31, of 225 65th Street N., St. Petersburg, was found and transported to Bayfront Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m., according to police reports.

On September 28, Donele Akeem Bowens, 24, was arrested for the murder of Boyke and he is facing a felony first-degree homicide charge.

According to St. Petersburg Police Detective Daniel Cruz in a circuit court bench warrant, the suspect, Bowens used a “premeditated design to shoot Boyke.”

Cruz said in the warrant that on the night of Boyke’s death, a review of video surveillance showed that she and her boyfriend, William Prosser, 32, met Bowens in the area of 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South. The purpose of the meeting was for Boyke to buy one Dilaudid pill from Bowens for $25.

“Boyke and Bowens then walked into an alley behind 4800 14th Avenue S. to complete the narcotics transaction. Once all three were in the alley, the suspect, Bowens pointed a semiautomatic firearm at Boyle and demanded money. When Boyke refused to hand over the money and attempted to walk away, the suspect, Bowens fired multiple shots striking Boyke seven times,” according to the warrant.

Boyke had saved Bowens’ cell phone number in her contact list under the label “D Dvd,” according to the warrant. At 10:01 p.m. on the night of her death, she called Bowens.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records show Bowens is in jail awaiting trial for murder along with two other charges related to resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and battery.

Gulfport Police Warn Residents about Burglary Suspects

The Gulfport Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for two men that are suspects in multiple home burglaries in the area. According to the police, witnesses have identified them in cases where they are reported to have accessed homes while doing yard work and then stealing jewelry and similar items.

“If either of them approaches you and offers to do yard work, do not allow them into your house. Call our communications center at 727-582-6177. We also ask that you contact us if you have information on their whereabouts,” the department said in a statement on their Facebook page September 29.

Gulfport

9/21 – An employee of a business in the 4900 Block of 17th Avenue S. reported that a woman placed several items in her purse and left the store without paying. She was gone when officers arrived.

9/21 – A car was reported stolen from a residence in the 5800 block of 24th Avenue S. All keys were accounted for and there are no leads.

9/22 – A resident in the 2800 Block of 58th Street S. reported that a white male was attempting to enter his home through the back door. Charles Kukulya claimed someone at the home owed him money, but the residents did not know him. He was arrested for trespassing.

9/23 – Joshua Acosta was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hendry County following a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Shore Boulevard for an inoperable headlight.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of 55th Street S. after a caller reported two men were trying to push a car out of the area. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver had driven through the fence at the dead end of 55th Street S., turned to avoid the retention pond and slid down the embankment becoming stuck in the pond. No injuries were reported. A towing company pulled the car out of the pond.

9/25 – Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of 53rd Street S. Initially, nothing appeared to have been taken and no damage was reported. The victim later discovered his saxophone and an iPhone charger were stolen. Officers are investigating.

9/25 – While following up on a reported burglary in the 2700 block of Tifton Street, officers were notified of another burglary at the same location.

9/27 – A resident in the 2100 block of 52nd Street S. reported that his Rolex watch was stolen a few days earlier. The information he provided seemed to change the more questions that he was asked. The investigation is continuing.

9/27 – The rear door to the Suncoast Food Mart was pried open, but the manager was unsure what was stolen because the merchandise was still in boxes.

9/27 – Eight Oxycodone pills were stolen from the medicine box at the Boca Ciega Center nursing station. Multiple people have access and there are no leads.

Battery

9/12, 12:22 p.m., 900 Block of Hull Street S

9/15, 9:50 p.m., 5400 Block of Shore Boulevard S

9/27, 9:30 a.m., 5400 Block of 27th Avenue S

Burglary – business

9/10, 9:50 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/11, 7 p.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue S

9/16, 10 p.m., 2900 Block of Beach Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

9/10, 7 p.m., 5000 Block of Newton Avenue S

9/11, 5 a.m., 4900 Block of 10th Avenue S

9/12, 3 a.m., 5800 Block of 26th Avenue S

9/12, 5:30 p.m., 5000 Block of 11th Avenue S

9/13, 6 a.m., 4900 Block of 10th Avenue S

9/15, 7 p.m., 5100 Block of 13th Avenue S

9/25, midnight, 2700 Block of Tifton Street S

Burglary – structure

9/26, 6 p.m., 1400 Block of 58th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

9/11, 5 p.m., 4900 Block of 10th Avenue S

9/14, 10:30 p.m., 5200 Block of 13th Avenue S

9/15, 10 p.m., 6100 Block of 8th Avenue S

9/18, 7:30 p.m., 5800 Block of 24th Avenue S

9/24, 7:30 p.m., 1200 Block of 53rd Street S

9/29, 7 p.m., 700 Block of 51Street Street S

9/30, 4:34 a.m., 800 Block of 60th Street S

Kidnapping – false imprisonment

9/17, 5 p.m., 4900 Block of Newton Avenue S

Theft – grand

9/21, noon, 6200 Block of Fairway Bay Boulevard S

9/23, 2 p.m., 1100 Block of 58th Street S

9/27, 6:30 p.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – petit

9/10, 4:45 p.m., 5700 Block of 17th Avenue S

9/13, 4:23 p.m., 1000 Block of 49th Street S

9/14, 7:10 p.m., 1000 Block of 49th Street S

9/18, 7:45 a.m., 1600 Block of 53rd Street S

9/27, 7 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/28, 4 a.m., 5700 Block of 26th Avenue S

9/29, 10 a.m., 4600 Block of Tifton Drive S

Theft – Shoplifting

9/20, 3:20 p.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue S

Trespassing

9/12, 1:06 a.m., 3000 Block of Clinton Street S

9/21, 11:57 p.m., 2800 Block of 51Street Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/29, 6:30 p.m., 3000 Block of 56th Street S

Vehicle – theft

9/17, 3 p.m., 2900 Block of Beach Boulevard S

9/21, 9 p.m., 5800 Block of 24th Avenue S

9/28, 10 p.m., 5700 Block of 30th Avenue S

9/29, 6 a.m., 5900 Block of Shore Boulevard S

9/30, 6 a.m., 2500 Block of Beach Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Battery

9/25, 4:55 p.m., 7000 Block of Hibiscus Avenue S

Burglary – residence

9/20, 2:53 p.m., 7000 Block of Sunset Drive S

Burglary – vehicle

9/18, 1 a.m., 6900 Block of Place de la Plaix

Theft – petit

9/22, 4:20 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

9/11, 5:22 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/16, 11 p.m., 1800 Block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – business

9/12, 5 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulf Boulevard

9/14, 10:48 p.m., 4700 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

9/12, 10 p.m., 6400 Block of Gulf Winds Drive

Burglary – vehicle

9/10, 10:54 p.m., 600 Block of Corey Avenue

Theft – grand

9/13, 3:45 p.m., 6800 Block of Beach Plaza

9/15, 4:45 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Boulevard

9/30, 11 a.m., 4900 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

9/14, 12:17 p.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

9/19, 1:39 p.m., 5800 Block of Bahia Honda Way S

9/20, 2:24 p.m., 8300 Block of Blind Pass Road

9/24, 6:40 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – shoplifting

9/25, 11 a.m., 300 Block of 75th Avenue

Trespassing

9/27, 12:39 a.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Vehicle – stolen

9/13, midnight, 200 Block of 75th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/12, 3 p.m., 6700 Block of Gulf Boulevard

9/16, 8:39 p.m., 5800 Block of Gulf Boulevard

9/16, 9:38 p.m., 100 Block of 59th Avenue

9/18, Unknown, 800 Block of 59th Avenue

9/22, 12:10 p.m., 3100 Block of West de Bazan Avenue

9/22, 4:19 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard