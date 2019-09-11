Local Crime Watch: Sept 12

A sampling of police reports from August 29 through September 7 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

8/29 – Violation of an injunction in the 4900 block of 29th Avenue South. Thomas Brunello was arrested for violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Approximately one hour after being served with the injunction, Brunello placed two phone calls to the protected party leaving voice mails. Brunello was arrested.

8/30 – Stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside the car. It was stolen overnight and was found in St. Petersburg the next day.

9/1 – Traffic arrest at the intersection of Gulfport Boulevard South and York Street South. Officer Dillard attempted to stop Rashad Green for not wearing his seatbelt on Gulfport Boulevard South. Green refused to stop and did a loop around the block before jumping out of his vehicle and fleeing on foot. He ended up hiding in a house where he abandoned the car and was later seen walking into the residence by Officer Clague. The homeowner turned Rashad over to police. Rashad was arrested for fleeing and eluding, and driving while his license suspended or revoked.

9/2 – Suspicious circumstances at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station. A fisherman and his son discovered a large bone in the water just off of the seawall and they suspected it to be human. Officers retrieved the bone from the water and after examination from an expert with the St. Petersburg Police Department, it was determined to be the wing bone of a pelican.

9/2 – Theft in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Officers responded to the report of a theft. As they arrived, Scott Pestana, quickly walked inside an apartment and locked himself inside refusing to come out to speak with the police. Further investigation revealed that Pestana was given the key to the apartment several weeks ago and used it to move into the apartment but never paid any rent. The homeowner signed a sworn affidavit stating that Pestana was a transient resident. He was subsequently removed and arrested for stealing the apartment key and for resisting an officer without violence.

9/2 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5400 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that while she was inside her car, two males opened her car door in an attempt to burglarize her vehicle until they saw her and then ran off. A St. Petersburg Police Department K9 officer and a helicopter from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the two suspects. They were arrested in the 6300 block of 3rd Avenue South.

9/3 – Retail theft in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue South. A man walked into the store with a large clear garbage bag and proceeded to the refrigerated section. He took approximately $73 worth of sausages and hot dogs then walked out the front door. Next, an employee confronted him and while he was trying to leave on a bike, the bag ripped and he left it behind. Robert Shank was located a few blocks away and arrested.

9/3 – Burglary to a residence in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard. A resident reported that someone got into her home while she was doing yard work and took jewelry and cash valued at $2,200. It is believed that the suspect made entry to the home through an unlocked back door.

9/4 – Trespass after warning in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. Rhett Butler was found inside a business after he had been issued a written trespass warning. Butler was arrested for trespass after warning and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Marine Unit:

8/29 through 9/4 – The marine unit was on the water five hours. Contact was made with two boaters and a derelict vessel case was initiated.

Burglary – residence

9/2, 11 a.m., 2600 block of Beach Boulevard

9/6, unknown time, 5100 block of 14th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

9/1, 11:56 p.m., 5400 block of 12th Avenue S

Theft – petit

9/1, 7:03 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

9/1, unknown time, 5800 block of 9th Avenue S

9/2, 12:01 a.m., 1300 block of 56th Street S

9/4, 1 p.m., 4900 block of 15th Avenue S

9/5, midnight, 1800 block of 55th Street S

Shoplifting

9/2, 9:20 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

9/6, 8:40 p.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

Trespassing

9/3, noon, 900 block of 58th Street S

9/3, 7:05 p.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

9/6, 1:39 a.m., 2400 block of 56th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/7, 2 p.m., 5800 block of 28th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

9/3, midnight, 1800 block of Shore Drive S

9/5, noon, 1100 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

9/4, 5:01 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

9/4, 12:43 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

9/1, 8:47 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

9/6, 8:30 p.m., 1900 block of West Vina Del Mar Boulevard

Shoplifting

9/3, 5:05 p.m., 100 block of 8th Avenue

Theft – petit

9/4, 8:00 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

9/6, 11:00 p.m., 300 block of Hermosita Drive