Local Crime Watch: Sept 13 

A sampling of police reports from August 30 through October 6 in Gulfport.

08/23- Trespass after warning in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that a woman who had previously been trespassed was at her home uninvited. Officers made contact with Jill Grasmick and confirmed that she had been trespassed from the location. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/23- Warrant arrest in the 4900 block of Newton Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to the area to check the welfare of a resident. While there they made contact with Arthur Hogue. A records check for Hogue revealed that he had outstanding warrants issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Hogue was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/31- Driving under the influence in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard South. Police were notified regarding an intoxicated man attempting to leave on his motorcycle. When the

officers arrived the man was sitting on the motorcycle. The man was argumentative with the officers and physically resisted their efforts to arrest him. Donald Chappell was arrested for driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/1- Officers assisted with Gecko Festival set up when two parked cars were towed from the festival area. Throughout the day 77 parking tickets were issued as a result of Gecko Fest. Six of those parking citations were voided due to the owners of the vehicle moving their illegally parked car while the officer was still on scene.

Marchman Act in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. A resident reported an intoxicated female refusing to leave. Officers made contact with the woman and determined that due to her level of intoxication she was a danger to herself. She was taken into protective custody under the Marchman Act.

9/2- Traffic/narcotics arrest in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Nicita conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. When he made contact with the driver he could smell marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle

revealed 11.8 ounces of marijuana (approximately 17 times the felony threshold), glass jars used for packaging and sale of marijuana, and $7,700 in cash. Derek Wheeler was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/3- Arson at the Gulfport Historical Society. Witnesses called 911 to report that David Knoll was yelling on the front porch of the Gulfport Historical Society and that when he walked away the building was on fire. There was heavy damage to the porch and front exterior of the building. David admitted to being upset about a female and to lighting an umbrella on fire and throwing it down near the couch on the porch, causing the fire.

Theft in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that a black male came into their yard and stole a bike. Her husband chased the male down and recovered the bike, but the suspect got away.

Traffic arrest/warrant in the 15th Avenue South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Marotta stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Kenyon Maxwell-Ford had 3

outstanding felony warrants. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Traffic arrest in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Petit stopped a vehicle for faulty equipment. The driver, James Sermons, had a revoked driver license. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/4- Traffic stop/narcotics possession in the 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Ramos stopped a vehicle with no tail lights. When she made contact with the driver she could

smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted that he had marijuana in the car and gave the bag to Officer Ramos when she asked about it. The marijuana weighed 16.8 grams (misdemeanor amount). The driver was eligible for an Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion referral and the marijuana was seized.

Violation of no contact order in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. Officers spoke with a resident who said that he got in an argument with his girlfriend and she got mad

and threw stuff all over the house and left. Officers found the female at a laundromat not far from the residence. Miranda Bailey was arrested several days ago on a battery charge and the judge put a no contact order in place which is intended to prevent her from having contact with or being at the residence of the victim of the batter. She was arrested for violating the no contact order and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/5- Found Property in the 3000 block of 56th Street South. A resident out for a walk located a purse and bag in the street with no one around. The bags contained personal effects, identification, clothes, and a firearm. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful

and therefore the property was entered into property/evidence.

Fleeing and eluding in the1000 block of 64th Street South.Officer Clague conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no tag light. When he made contact with the driver he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officer Clague asked the driver if he had any

weapons in the vehicle and the driver said he had a gun. The driver then put his car in drive and sped away from the traffic stop. Edwin Colon was arrested a short time later with the assistance of officers from the Largo Police Department. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

