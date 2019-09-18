Local Crime Watch: Sept 19

Lakewood Freshman Arrested for Threat

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, on Monday, September 16, a 9th grade Lakewood High School student, 15, was arrested and charged with false report of use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony under Florida Statute.

According to the report, the student yelled out in front of a class that he would “shoot up the class.” The comments were then reported to school resource officers.

A department press release regarding the incident stated, “The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students. Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated and result in serious consequences.”

A sampling of police reports from September 5 through September 14 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

9/5 – Throwing deadly missile in the 2800 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that last Sunday night he yelled at two unidentified black males who were fighting in the alley behind his residence. One of the males got mad and threw a brick through a bedroom window. The suspects left the area in maroon and white color vehicles.

9/5 – Stolen tag at Mostly Mopars. A customer reported that his tag was stolen off of his vehicle sometime in the last 30 days while it was parked at the body shop.

9/6 – Trespass in the 2400 block of 46th Street South. A resident reported an unknown man sleeping in his enclosed porch. Officers made contact with the man and determined that he was very intoxicated. The homeowner did not want to prosecute. The man is in the military and someone from his unit was called to pick him up.

9/7 – Trespass in the 5500 block of 28th Avenue South. Library staff received complaints regarding a patron looking at possible inappropriate videos on a computer and wanted him removed from the library. The man was located and issued a trespass warning.

9/8 – Possession of paraphernalia in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. Officers responded to the area regarding a possible stolen truck. The truck and the driver were located arriving back at the residence. While looking for the truck keys, a crack pipe fell out of the driver’s pocket. Jen Mrozoski was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

9/8 – Theft in the 5800 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers made contact with Joel Daily walking along the beachfront late at night. Daily was acting in a suspicious manner and carrying a UPS package, which drew the officers’ attention. During this contact, officers noted that there was someone else’s name on the UPS package. Upon contacting that person, it was learned that Daily stole the package from a UPS drop box. Daily was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/9 – Follow up and arrest at the corner of 15th Avenue South and 49th Street South. A St. Petersburg Police officer made contact with a man and when a records check was conducted, it revealed that an officer with the Gulfport Police Department had active probable cause affidavits entered in the Virtual Inmate Processing and Reporting database regarding the subject. Officer Priest responded to the area to make the arrest. Amonzo Ross was arrested for domestic-related battery and was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/10 – Fraud in the 700 block of 59th Street South. A resident reported that someone withdrew $40 from her bank account using her debit card without her permission.

9/12 – DUI in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard. Chief Vincent stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. The driver, Charles Blumenkamp, smelled of alcoholic beverages and had bloodshot eyes. He performed poorly on field sobriety tasks and was arrested for DUI. He subsequently provided breath samples revealing a BrAC of .117. The presumed impairment threshold is .08.

Marine Unit:

9/5 through 9/12 – The marine unit was on the water six hours. Two vessel stops were conducted. Sergeant Woodman is working on a lesson plan for upcoming marine unit training.

