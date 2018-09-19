Local Crime Watch: Sept 20

A sampling of police reports from September 2 through September 12 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

High School Student Arrested for Social Media Gun Threat

By Debbie Wolfe

Based on a tip, a local 15-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday, September 13 for posting a gun-related threat on social media.

According to a St. Petersburg Police report, a 9th grader from Gibbs High School posted on Facebook that she was going to take a gun to school. The tip was received by law enforcement in the late afternoon and they worked quickly to identify her and investigate.

The girl is charged with a 2nd-degree felony under Florida Statute 836.10, which states, “written threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.”

“This serves as a reminder to all students that this is a very serious matter,” said Yolanda Fernandez, public information officer for the police department in a press release. “The police will investigate any and all perceived threats to the safety and well-being of our schoolchildren.”

Gulfport

9/6 – Failure to redeliver hired vehicle back to Safety Tire. Employees reported that Robert Machichi was supposed to return a U-Haul he rented on August 2, 2018 and has not returned it yet.

9/6 – Exploitation of the elderly in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. Two people are being investigated for coercing an elderly male into withdrawing large sums of money from his bank account. The female, Carrie Baker, already had a no contact order preventing her from contacting the victim and was arrested for violating the order.

9/6 – Assault in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. A resident called to report that while she was in her vehicle, a person exited a vehicle behind her and threatened to kill her. She said she threw her wallet at the person and drove off. She was unable to locate her wallet when she returned to the area with officers.

9/7 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6300 block of Vista Verde Drive South. A resident reported that someone removed her purse from her vehicle. She stated money and some medications were missing from the purse when she got it back.

9/8 – Trespass in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers were dispatched to a business regarding two people taking pictures of employees. A representative of the business asked that the two people be issued trespass warnings.

9/9 – Assist citizen in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A truck driver parked his car in a parking lot overnight with permission from the manager of the store. Sometime overnight, a tow company towed the truck from the parking lot. The store manager agreed to pay the tow fees due to the misunderstanding.

9/11 – Stolen tag in the 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that the tag from her trailer was stolen sometime overnight.

9/11 – Criminal mischief in the 5700 block of 21st Avenue South. A resident reported that he noticed his check tire pressure light was on while he was driving his vehicle. He checked the tires and discovered that one of them had two puncture marks in it.

9/12 – Assist outside agency with recovered stolen property in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. Officer Marshall was checking a property in the area and located a bike and a stolen lawn mower in the bushes. The lawn mower was reported stolen from a Home Depot in Georgia.

9/12 – Theft in the 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A landlord reported that her tenants stole several household appliances and other items from the residence when they moved out.

9/12 – Theft in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that he was in the hospital for several days and when he returned his TV’s and guitar were missing. He also had a punctured tire on his motorcycle. After speaking with his daughter, officers discovered that she and her boyfriend pawned the items for money. The victim did not want to prosecute as long as he got his stuff back.

9/12 – Aggravated assault in the 5500 block of 11th Avenue South. A man reported that he was cutting the lawn at an apartment building when a black female asked him to cut some bushes. He explained that he is not paid to do that kind of work and she became irate. She went inside and came back out with a revolver and pointed it at him. The suspect fled the area but has been identified and probable cause affidavits have been entered for her arrest.

9/12 – Fraud in the 5000 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident reported that he used Western Union to send $528 to someone on Craigslist to buy an iPhone. The check was cashed in Miami and the phone was never delivered.

9/6 to 9/12 – Marine Unit: The marine unit was on the water for approximately 25 hours this week. Marine operators made 25 boater contacts, issued three marine citations and assisted with a Pinellas County contractor in locating sunken vessels to be removed from the area. The contractor is moving all of the vessels to an area just east of Williams Pier and will be removing four of the vessels soon. Three additional vessels are in the derelict vessel process as well and will be removed from the bay.

Arson

9/2, 7:13 a.m., 5300 block of 28th Avenue S

Assault

9/5, 9:16 p.m., 57th Street S and 16th Avenue S

Battery

9/6, 10:40 p.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

9/5, 11 a.m., 5500 block of 16th Avenue S

9/6, 6:45 p.m., 5700 block of Shore Boulevard S

9/11, 6 p.m., 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

9/4, noon, 1900 block of 49th Street S

Theft – petit

9/2, 11:15 a.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

9/10, p.m., 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue S

9/11, unknown time, 1800 block of 55th Street S

Theft – vehicle

9/5, 10 a.m., 1800 block of 49th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/10, unknown time, 5700 block of 21st Avenue S

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

9/3, 4:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

9/9, noon, 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/10, 8 a.m., 6800 block of Park Street S

Theft – petit

9/3, 9:35 p.m., 6800 block of Park Street S

9/8, 2 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespass

9/7, 11:23 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – residence

9/8, 7:43 a.m., 7200 block of Coquina Way

9/10, 2 p.m., 200 block of 73rd Avenue

Shoplifting

9/3, 11:01 a.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

Theft – grand

9/5, 3:30 a.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue