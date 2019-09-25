Local Crime Watch: Sept 26

A sampling of police reports from September 12 through September 21 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

9/12 – Traffic arrest in the 900 block of Freemont Street South. Tamika Williams was stopped for opening her door into traffic. A records check revealed that her license had been cancelled. She was arrested for driving with a suspended license and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/12 – Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. Timothy Grimes was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/13 – Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. Mitchel King was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/13 – Armed robbery in the 5600 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at Dunkin Donuts. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money from the business. The employees gave the suspect the register drawer and he fled the scene on foot. K-9 units attempted to track the suspect but were unable to locate him.

9/13 – Theft of a firearm in the 5000 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident reported a missing firearm. Officers conducted an investigation into the missing firearm and while doing so interviewed a juvenile who was staying at the residence. The juvenile admitted to taking the firearm and claimed he attempted to sell it to someone who then robbed him of the firearm. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. Officers are still attempting to track down the whereabouts of the stolen firearm.

9/14 – Battery in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a bar. Two people had a physical altercation but neither of them wanted to prosecute. They both went their separate ways and peace was restored.

9/14 – Ordinance violation in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South. Officer Palazzolo made contact with two people for being in Veteran’s Park after hours. One of them, identified as Eric Beaton, had probable cause for his arrest out of St. Petersburg for possession of methamphetamine. Beaton was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/16 – Retail theft in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An employee called to report that two women entered the store and stole a large amount of Tide Pods. They exited the store and drove off in a Toyota.

9/16 – Trespass in the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard. An employee called to report that a man who had been trespassed in 2017 was in the business. Richard Fried was still in the business when the first officer arrived. He explained that he wanted to be arrested to make a point about Gulfport Democrat Club meetings being open to all party members. He was arrested for trespassing after warning.

9/17 – Fraud in the 1300 block of 56th Street South. A resident saw that $2,500 dollars was charged to her bank account and the charges were done in Tampa. The card was canceled and the case sent over to Tampa Police Department.

9/18 – Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 1100 block of 52nd Street South. Officer Carter observed erratic driving and stopped Meghan Jemison. Based on his contact with her, he believed she was under the influence of alcohol. After conducting a DUI investigation, Jemison was arrested. She provided a breath sample. Her breath alcohol content was 0.237 and 0.230, nearly three times the legal limit. Jemison was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

9/13 through 9/19 – The marine unit was on the water six hours. Sergeant Woodman was training a new operator and continued working on a lesson plan for upcoming marine unit training.

Battery

9/13, 9:25 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/17, noon, 2000 block of 52nd Street S

Burglary – residence

9/20, 9:32 p.m., 5700 block of 17th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

9/16, 11 p.m., 1000 block of 55th Street S

Theft – petit

9/16, 10:07 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Trespassing

9/15, 7 p.m., 2900 block of Beach Boulevard

9/18, 12:15 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Shoplifting

9/15, 5:56 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/21, 9:30 p.m., 6000 block of Shore Boulevard

9/21, 10:30 p.m., 1200 block of 61st Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

9/21, 7:50 a.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – structure

9/15, 9 a.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

Shoplifting

9/15, 4:15 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/20, 11:15 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

9/18, 3 p.m., 7200 block of Boca Ciega Drive

Theft – grand

9/14, noon, 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

9/18, 10:30 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/20, 11:44 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

9/14, 7:30 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue