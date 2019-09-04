Local Crime Watch: Sept 5

A sampling of police reports from August 22 through September 1 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

8/22 – Retail theft at Walgreens. The store manager reported that when they checked the perfume display case, they realized someone had broken into it the night before and stole over $1,000 worth of perfume and cologne.

8/22 – Burglary at the Gulfport United Methodist Church. A teacher called 911 to report a man was on the campus and was going through students’ backpacks that were placed in the hallway outside of the classrooms. The man stole a phone from one of the bags and then took a second backpack and ran from the location. Officer Pope located the man, Shawn Coolley, at Veterans Park still in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of theft and trespassing on school grounds.

8/22 – Criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Freemont Street South. A resident reported that he had an argument with a relative and she used a gallon jug of water to break his lamp. The resident did not want to prosecute and the woman left the scene prior to the officers arriving.

8/23 – Failure to return rented property/dealing in stolen property at the Happy Home Center. The manager reported that a customer failed to make payments on or return the property that he rented from the store. The manager discovered that the customer pawned the computer that he rented from the store for cash.

8/23 – Grand theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A person reported that he caught someone attempting to untie a boat that belonged to him from the Casino dock. The victim did not want to prosecute so the suspect was not arrested.

8/24 – Warrant arrest in the 1600 block of 60th Street South. Officers went to a residence to make contact with Timothy Meurer in reference to an active Pinellas County warrant. Officers made contact with Meurer and took him into custody without incident.

8/24 – Drug paraphernalia arrest in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. A resident reported that two people were in the park arguing with each other about drugs and that he saw the woman holding syringes in her hand. Officers made contact with the woman who was identified as Jaclyn Gardinier. The male was no longer at the location. Officers were able to see drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the woman’s backpack. Gardinier was arrested for possession of the drug paraphernalia.

8/25 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2900 block of 45th Street South. Officers responded to a vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Gulfport Shores. A witness observed two people walking between vehicles trying to open doors of several vehicles. Officers made contact with the two people, who are juveniles, and they admitted to attempting to get into two vehicles and actually getting into three other vehicles in the parking lot. The juveniles were arrested and charged with five counts of burglary.

8/25 – Retail theft in the 2000 block of 57th Street South. Officer Ramos was conducting a building check at a business when a store employee advised her that a person took items from the store without paying for them. Officer Ramos requested that officers circulate the area for a female and provided them a description of her. Officer Ross located the woman in the area. She had three boxes of condoms in her possession that were taken from the store. The store manager decided not to prosecute the woman for theft, but asked that she be trespassed. While the officers were conducting their investigation, the woman attempted to ride away from them on her bicycle. She was arrested for resisting without violence and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/25 – Driving under the influence in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. Officers patrolling the area located a vehicle that had just crashed into a curb, a light pole and a parked car while driving south on 49th Street South. Officers spoke to a witness who advised that the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and appeared to be “passed out” at the wheel of the vehicle. The driver was unconscious when officers arrived and was given a dose of Narcan by rescue personnel. The driver immediately regained consciousness. Officers went to Bayfront Medical Center where the driver had been transported and requested a blood sample. The driver consented and charges for driving under the influence are pending the results of the blood draw.

8/28 – Fraud in the 1100 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that her credit monitoring alerted her that someone used personal information for her and a former roommate to attempt to open credit cards.

8/28 – Battery at Wells Fargo bank. Two people were involved in a parking lot dispute and during the argument, Angela Bakunowicz got out of her vehicle and approached the victim. She slapped his earbuds off of his chest. He defended himself and punched her in the face. The incident was witnessed by several people and all stated that Bakunowicz was the aggressor and that the man was defending himself. The woman was arrested for battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/28 – Theft in the 5400 block of 16th Avenue South. A person reported that someone stole a Stihl brand pole hedge trimmer from his lawn care trailer. The suspect is described as a skinny white male with tattoos on his arms. Officers circulated the area but did not locate the suspect.

Battery

8/27, 12:20 p.m., 2000 block of 49th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

8/24, 8:19 p.m., 2900 block of 45th Street S

8/29, 7 a.m., 4600 block of 27th Avenue S

Theft – grand

8/24, 10:30 a.m., 1100 block of 58th Street S

8/27, 2:25 p.m., 5400 block of 16th Avenue S

Theft – petit

8/27, 8:38 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

8/29, 10:05 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

9/1, unknown time, 5800 block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

8/29, 7:20 p.m., 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

8/25, 9:17 a.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

8/29, 11 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/23, 7:10 p.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

8/26, 7 p.m., 800 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – business

8/31, 1:17 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

8/24, 2 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Shoplifting

8/30, 3:31 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/30, 6:02 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

8/27, 4:54 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/26, 3 p.m., 7000 block of Sunset Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

8/28, 6:27 a.m., 2500 block of Sunset Way

Robbery – unarmed

8/25, 11:30 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

8/31, 7:32 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

9/1, 8:30 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

8/25, 11:42 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

8/28, 1:15 a.m., 600 block of 76th Avenue

8/29, 1 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

8/28, 5 a.m., 2500 block of Sunset Way

8/31, 12:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

9/1, 2:04 a.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard