Local Crime Watch: Sept 6

A sampling of police reports from August 23 through August 29 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

8/23- Traffic arrest on 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg attempted to stop a vehicle driven by James Thibodeau for an expired tag. Thibodeau initially pulled onto 62nd Street and stopped before driving away from the traffic stop and then refusing to pull over. Sergeant Vandenberg was able to get Thibodeau into custody at 64th Street and Gulfport Boulevard when he got stuck behind traffic stopped at the red light. Thibodeau’s explanation for failing to stop was that he needed to deliver parts to his shop in St. Pete. Thibodeau’s driver’s license has been suspended for 7 years. He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/23- Suspicious vehicle in the 5100 block of Pine Grove Terrace. A black Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight was seen going through the neighborhood. A female got out of the vehicle and was looking into the windows of a residence. When the homeowner confronted them the vehicle took off. Officer Marshall located the same vehicle the next day and attempted a traffic stop and it fled from him. This same vehicle has also fled from Kenneth City while doing the same kind of suspicious activity there.

8/23- Burglary in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone broke into his home while he was away for a few hours. He reported $25,000 worth of items missing including a Rolex, jewelry, and household items. The resident believes he may know the person who broke into his home.

8/23- Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that a handgun was stolen from the glovebox of her car. It is unknown where the burglary occurred because the owner was not sure when it happened.

8/24- Arrest on warrant in the 4300 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident reported seeing a suspicious person in their neighborhood. The person was located and identified as Paul Jenkinson. A records check revealed that Jenkinson had an outstanding warrant for sale of a controlled substance issued by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed, Jenkinson was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/25- Driving under the influence in the 2000 block 54th Street South. Officer Carter ran a license plate on a vehicle which revealed that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle determined that William Battersby was impaired. After conducting a roadside DUI investigation, Officer Carter arrested Battersby and transported him to the Gulfport Police Department to conduct a breath test. Battersby provided a breath sample which revealed his breath alcohol content to be 0.195/0.201 – more than twice the legal limit. Officer Clague assisted with the inventory of Battersby’s vehicle to impound it and located two Percocet pills. Battersby did not have a prescription for Percocet. Battersby was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/25- Burglary to a vehicle in the 1900 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported that someone got into their car and took a coin purse and the vehicle registration. There were no signs of forced entry.

8/27- Burglary to a vehicle in the 5800 block of 23rd Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into their two unlocked vehicles. Nothing was taken.

8/27- Stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 61st Street South. A vehicle was taken without permission by the owner’s son.

8/27- Burglary to a residence in the 2600 block of 48th Street South. A resident reported jewelry missing from inside her home. She did not know exactly when it occurred but it occurred within the last couple of months. The last time she checked her jewelry was in late May early June. Eight pieces of jewelry were taken.

8/29- Trespass in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A store employee called to report that 2 people may have stolen something and ran from the store. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. The manager of the store stated she would call back if they returned to have them trespassed.