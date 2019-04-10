Local Feline Hangs with Gulfport Police 

Posted by: Abby Baker in Community, Pets April 10, 2019

Photo courtesy of Robert Cox. 

Cat owner and local boat live-aboard Robert Cox didn’t find it out of the ordinary when his Siamese, Mahi, went missing for a couple hours on Thursday, March 28. 

But when he found Mahi lounging on a Gulfport Police boat, a few eyebrows were raised. 

“I pulled into the community docks, and she just wandered off,” Cox said. “He just happened to end up [on the police boat].”

Cox, who lives on his sailboat year-round with 6-month-old Mahi says he lets his feline roam the shores and piers of the Gulfport area, adding that the cat always comes back.

“One time he went missing and I found a lady holding him over where Caddy’s is,” Cox said. “He’s just so friendly.” 

 

