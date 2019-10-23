Local Pet Costume Contest Needs Your Vote

The deadline is midnight Wednesday, October 30 to vote for your favorites on Facebook in two categories during the annual Pet Costume and Look-a-Like Contest sponsored by the Gulfport Beach Bazaar.

Humans and their pets – 22 doggies, chickens and one cat – fit between the raindrops from a tropical storm on Friday, October 18 to have some fun with the spooky photo set at the Bazaar, 3116 Beach Blvd. S.

The contest is a fundraiser for the local non-profit Gulfport Get Rescued, a group that focuses on facilitating the rescue of animals in an annual festival setting. The 16th-annual adoption event and pet supplies drive in 2020 will be Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Gini Fagan, co-owner of the shop with her husband Mike.

To make your “like” or “heart” votes count in each category, visit the two official photo albums posted on the store’s Facebook page facebook.com/GulfportBeachBazaar and click on individual photos. Votes in albums shared elsewhere will not be counted, she said.

Winners will be announced on the store’s Facebook page on Halloween, Thursday, October 31.