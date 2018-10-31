Locals Do the ‘Mash’ at the Gulfport Casino

The Gulfport Casino Ballroom was a “graveyard smash” when about 135 witches, superheroes, pirates and more flooded in for the 5th-annual Monster Mash on Saturday, October 27.

“It was the most success we’ve had in the last five years,” said Jerryanne Hindman, the Senior Center Foundation officer manager. “We only want to get bigger and better.”

This year’s event was co-hosted by the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation and the Town Shores Master Association. Proceeds from the event benefited the Senior Center.

Many attendees were dressed in their best Halloween attire, and enjoyed ticket raffles, costume contests and music by Four Of A Kynd from 7 to 11 p.m.

The dance floor was a hit, as were the gift baskets that were raffled for charity.

“All the gift baskets were valued at about $100,” said Hindman. “We had Italian baskets, wine baskets, even a doggy basket.”