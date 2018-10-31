Locals Do the ‘Mash’ at the Gulfport Casino 

T
Chris Herrod and Russ Schmidt made an unlikely duo as a pharaoh and a masked suspender-clad man at the Gulfport Casino on Saturday, October 27.
he Gulfport Casino Ballroom was a “graveyard smash” when about 135 witches, superheroes, pirates and more flooded in for the 5th-annual Monster Mash on Saturday, October 27.
“It was the most success we’ve had in the last five years,” said Jerryanne Hindman, the Senior Center Foundation officer manager. “We only want to get bigger and better.”
This year’s event was co-hosted by the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation and the Town Shores Master Association. Proceeds from the event benefited the Senior Center.
Many attendees were dressed in their best Halloween attire, and enjoyed ticket raffles, costume contests and music by Four Of A Kynd from 7 to 11 p.m.
The dance floor was a hit, as were the gift baskets that were raffled for charity.
“All the gift baskets were valued at about $100,” said Hindman. “We had Italian baskets, wine baskets, even a doggy basket.”
Two masked dancers stole the dance floor for a large majority of the Monster Mash event at the Gulfport Casino on Saturday, October 27.
Gulfport pirates Roger Bell and Kent Adams went overboard at the fifth annual Monster Mash at the Gulfport Casino on Saturday, October 27. Bell, Association Manager of Town Shores, had a hand in co-hosting the event this year.
Bethany Keough, dressed as super villain Poison Ivy for Monster Mash at the Gulfport Casino on Saturday, October 27.
Jackie Kreuter, the owner of Funky Town Boutique in Gulfport, crafted a fake nose for a witchy effect on the night of Monster Mash at the Gulfport Casino on Saturday, October 27.