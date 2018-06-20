Locals Gather Medical Equipment for Needy

A group of local do-gooders rescued medical equipment from a recent Junk in the Trunk event, and around Gulfport, repaired it and donated it to the Alhambra Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, June 19. A total of four sets of crutches, two walkers, five wheelchairs, two potty chairs and spare parts were collected. Pictured from left are Sydney Ryan, nursing home administrator and Gulfport resident, Gulfport Vice Mayor Christine Brown, Brown’s husband Lou Worthington and Bobby Hobgood, the nursing home’s housekeeping director. Also helping in the effort from Gulfport but not pictured are Wolfgang Deininger, Nancy Caffee and Sharon Butler. Photo supplied by Christine Brown.