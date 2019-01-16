Love What You Build

Gulfport’s new skate park started with site grading in December 2018 by city staff and now specialty contractors are creating concrete set pieces like bowls and ramps, said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. The completion date for the project is expected to be in six to eight weeks, he said. The park is located on the west side of the Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S. Pictured is Brandon Yarborough of New Smyrna Beach who is a construction worker on the local project specializing in form work, rebar fitting and concrete pouring. He’s also been skateboarding for 11 or 12 years. “My favorite part is building what we will skate,” he said. “We get to test it out before we leave” to build another park. Yarborough says favorite maneuver is doing an eggplant or hand plant on an obstacle like a quarter pipe, which will be located where he is standing.