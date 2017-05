Texas Hold ‘Em fans now have a new opportunity to enjoy the game at the Gulfport Senior Center on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. The games began two weeks ago at the suggestion of Hollis Afield, a Senior Center member and poker aficionado.

“We have lunch first, then begin at high noon. We use chips only because we don’t want to get the cops in here,” Afield joked.

On the previous Friday, the poker players were all women except Afield.

Senior Center volunteer Linda Grimes warned, “Hold on to your socks because those girls will take your chips.”

New players are welcome.