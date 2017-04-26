Main Library Hosts Writers and Winners

Lit lovers enjoyed a presentation titled “Writers, Winners, and the Publishing World” at the St. Petersburg Main Library, located at 3745 9th Ave. N., on Saturday, April 22. Hosted by the Friends of the St. Petersburg Main Library, local writers Jackie Minniti, Steph Post and Lori Roy discussed the art of writing and publishing and read from their novels. Forty-seven local writers submitted their work for the short story contest that began with the prompt “He/She walked away without so much as a backward glance.” Randall Hiemforth won second place for his story “Ellie,” about a dog desperate for a home. First prize went to Ann Haendel for her reimagining of the story of Lot’s wife, titled “Lot’s Wife Edith Deconstructs a Story.” Both received a framed certificate and a cash prize.

“It was so much fun doing the research for the story,” said Haendel.

Awards were also given for honorable mention and student writing.

The event was part of the SunLit Festival, a springtime celebration of the written word, sponsored by Keep St. Pete Lit.