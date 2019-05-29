Make Way for Turtles

In this cutaway model of a sea turtle nest in beach sand, simulated eggs and hatchlings can be seen in their fragile subterranean environment in the training classroom at Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. During Florida’s nesting season that runs from March through October, the local Sea Turtle Trackers non-profit group asks that sand castles and related moat holes be filled in immediately after people are done with them so that baby turtles can easily make it to the water line from their nests without becoming entrapped where they often die. The group’s volunteers regularly patrol area beaches to mark nests, fill in holes and work with other non-profit groups such as the Audubon Bird Stewards to ensure that area wildlife have safe habitats especially for nesting. For more information about sea turtles, volunteering, adopting a nest or making a donation, visit SeaTurtleTrackers.org.