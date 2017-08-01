Making Waves

Gulfport residents on 53rd Street S. between 19th Ave. S. and 21st Ave. S. had lakefront property when their two blocks were flooded after Tropical Storm Emily passed through the area on Monday, July 31. According to two local residents, this area floods often and they’re tired of it.

On Tuesday, city crews began investigating the problem, lifting manholes and checking for debris, said Tom Nicholls, superintendent of public works for Gulfport. Depending on what is found the city may have to devote more resources to that area to address the flooding, he said. Brick streets are considered historical, but according to public works, they receive sewer repairs as needed just like paved streets.

According to Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly, the city fared well overall through the first named storm to hit the area this season, with “minimal flooding along Shore Boulevard in the morning, and by the afternoon everything was back to normal.”

