Making Way for Shade

Workers from Yutzy Tree Service cut down an Australian Pine on Thursday, January 10 to clear the area of an invasive species and to make way for the installation of a new shade sail that will soon protect children in the nearby beach playground from the sun, said Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly. The playground is located just east of the Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Boulevard. Shade sail installation will begin in six to eight weeks, he said. At the December 18, 2018 meeting, Gulfport City Council approved the purchase of shade sails for the playground and marina areas. According to the vendor, Creative Shade Solutions of Tarpon Springs, a shade sail “can block up to 96 percent of harmful UV rays” and it will make the protected area 15 to 20 degrees cooler.