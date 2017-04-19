Man Arrested in Shooting Death near Gulfport

It started with a call to St. Petersburg Police at 2:31 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 and ended in the shooting death of George Hall, 37, of St. Petersburg who was the owner of a local towing business. On Facebook, he called himself “Tow Man George.”

The incident happened in St. Petersburg near Gulfport at 1834 49th Street S.

According to police reports, Hall suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.

On April 17, Jermaine Lee Bradford, 34, of New Port Richey was arrested at the St. Petersburg Police Department after an interview. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hall and is currently in Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial without bond. Detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes unit continue to work on the case.

Bradford is currently on federal probation for drug possession, police records show.

Court records state that Bradford admits to being at the scene and observing the deflated tires on his Silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala but he does not admit to “shooting the victim,” George Hall.

Records also state that Hall’s wife, Takesha Hall, saw her husband deflating the tires and advised him that the vehicle belonged to a friend

of hers that she had known from “10-12 years,” Jermaine Bradford. She then told Bradford on the sidewalk next to his vehicle what had happened.

Video surveillance in the area shows that after Bradford and Takesha Hall spoke, he stayed in the area. About four minutes after she left, George Hall pulled into the parking lot where Bradford’s vehicle was located driving his Black 2011 Lexus. Bradford then approached the driver’s side of Hall’s vehicle. Court records state that the video shows that Hall’s right arm “appears to extend” and that multiple gunshots are fired into the driver’s side of the Lexus.

According to court records, after the gunshots, Bradford ran from the area heading north and Hall stayed in the vehicle to wait for rescue personnel.