Man Killed in Gulfport Hit-and-Run

A 41-year-old St. Petersburg man died in Gulfport after being hit by a car that fled the scene, and then being run over by another vehicle.

County officials are looking for any leads into the death of Frankie McCray of 4610 8th Ave. S. on Wednesday, December 21.

“We have not made any arrests in this case as of yet,” Pinellas Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Spencer Gross said Tuesday, December 28.

McCray was struck about 10:20 p.m. as he attempted to cross 49th St. S. eastbound at the crosswalk on the north side of 11th Ave. S. The driver of the southbound vehicle, possibly a black truck, did not stop.

As McCray lay in the street, he was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by a 24-year-old Thomas Martin of St. Petersburg with two passengers inside. Martin stopped.

McCray was pronounced dead at the scene. Gross said neither Martin nor McCray appeared to have been impaired.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Cpl. West of the

Major Accident Investigation Team at 727-582-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS or

www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

Police Await Details on Woman’s Death

St. Petersburg police are awaiting results from the Medical Examiner’s Office before releasing further details on the death of a 22-year-old woman found in an alley in Greater Pinellas Point in St. Petersburg.

“The medical examiner is awaiting further test results and once we determine the cause of death, we’ll release it,” St. Petersburg Police Spokesman Rick Shaw said Wednesday, December 28.

The woman was identified as Taylor Anne McAllister. An obituary in the Tampa Bay Times identified her as a resident of Tarpon Springs and the mother of twin girls.

According to a December 22 press release from St. Petersburg Police, McAllister’s body was found around 7:45 a.m. that day in an alley separating an apartment complex from the adjacent neighborhood by a man looking for aluminum cans in the 2100 block of 63rd Avenue S. He and a neighbor called 911.

“First responders confirmed the woman was deceased and detectives have

determined she was the victim of a homicide based upon evidence at the scene,” the press release said.

Shaw said while investigators had interviewed neighbors and other involved in the case, he could not release any further information until the Medical Examiner’s report was complete.